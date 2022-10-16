Admas Galdikas Museum

News

11 min. ago

Adomas Galdikas Museum, a little-known gem in Vilnius

Juozas Kazlas

News

2 h ago

‘I asked if we were the only Lithuanians in the world’: American life of book smuggler’s grandson

Lithuanian police officer's daily life in the 90s

News

1 d ago

Wild 1990s in Lithuania: Archival images reveal police officer's daily life

Julija Šimkė and Gintarė Šimkė

News

1 d ago

‘We got tired of waiting for laws protecting our family’: Lithuanian same-sex mothers choose emigration

Metropolitan Inokentiy

News

1 d ago

Metropolitan Inokentiy to continue to lead Orthodox Church in Lithuania

Mantas Kvedaravičius

News

1 d ago

Journalistic investigation reveals details of Lithuanian filmmaker Kvedaravičius’ murder in Mariupol

Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelensky last July

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president talks with Zelensky: With Western support, Ukraine will push Russia out

Electric car charging

News

1 d ago

Half of all cars in Vilnius will be electric by 2030, mayor says

Ukrainian students (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian schools can take in 26,000 more Ukrainian kids – ministry

PzH 2000 howitzer (associative image)

News

1 d ago

First German howitzers reach Ukraine after repairs in Lithuania

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)

News

2022.10.14 11:33

Amnesty International report alleges migrant ‘torture’ and abuse in Latvia

Baltic defence ministers with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

News

2022.10.14 10:47

US troops to remain in Lithuania at least until 2026 – minister

Cruise ship in Klaipėda

News

2022.10.14 09:00

Cruise season in Klaipėda reaches pre-pandemic levels

German troops in Lithuania (associative image)

News

2022.10.14 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: How to court German troops

Vilnius Christmas tree in 2021

News

2022.10.13 17:49

Vilnius mayor shares plans for ‘more modest’ Christmas: only one tree, fewer lights

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

2022.10.13 16:47

Baltics may secure permanent deployment of US troops, says Lithuanian minister

News

2022.10.16 12:00

Adomas Galdikas Museum, a little-known gem in Vilnius

LS
Ludo Segers 2022.10.16 12:00
Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum / Ludo Segers

Lithuania’s latest museum is just a few steps away from ISM University. The Adomas Galdikas Museum is located in a former branch of the Music and Art Library on Arklių g. in Vilnius. 

This museum, along with one in Užupis and the better known MO Museum, is yet one more private museum created by a wealthy Lithuanian. Arnas Jurskis, a businessman turned art collector and philanthropist, started out buying a large part of Galdikas estate in 2014.

Galdikas is considered by many as the second most important Lithuanian painter. Born in 1893 in Giršinai, he studied in Saint Petersburg and Berlin, moved to France and later to the USA, where he died in 1969 in New York City.

Among his large output, Galdikas created scenes for numerous theatre plays and as a graphical artist he designed Litas banknotes in the interwar period. A very prolific artist, Galdikas is best known for his paintings, using a variety of techniques, including watercolour and gouache.

Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum / Ludo Segers

Galdikas’ paintings are often inspired by the same elements that are reminiscent of the images by Lithuania’s best-known artist Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis. Forest scenes and abstracts in pastel colours seem influenced by contemporaries like Matisse, with whom Galdikas shared space in a major exhibition in the Feigl Gallery, New York.

There are also many figurative works with cubist elements that link his work to the prevailing trends in the first part of the 20th century.

Galdikas was known to be a workaholic, often getting up very early to go for walk in nature, and working 10 to 12 hours a day.

Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum / Ludo Segers

With the exception of the recession between 1952 and 1956, Galdikas works sold very well during his lifetime. He is estimated to have created close to 4,000 works. Galdikas ended up being rather wealthy and owning a large property in New York City. He died in 1969 without any direct heirs.

The museum in Vilnius is home to 280 works by Galdikas. Only a selection is on display at any given time. Buying the estate, Jurskis also acquired sketchbooks, letters, and a number of personal items.

The museum has a number of educational activities that let visitors try their hand on some of the techniques that Galdikas used. At present, the museum’s curator and director Ieva Kuzminskaitė-Staigienė offers workshops with Japanese watercolour.

Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum / Ludo Segers
Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum
Admas Galdikas Museum
Curator and director Ieva Kuzminskaitė-Staigienė
# Society# Culture
Juozas Kazlas
5
2 h ago

‘I asked if we were the only Lithuanians in the world’: American life of book smuggler’s grandson

5
Lithuanian police officer's daily life in the 90s
19
1 d ago

Wild 1990s in Lithuania: Archival images reveal police officer's daily life

19
Julija Šimkė and Gintarė Šimkė
1 d ago

‘We got tired of waiting for laws protecting our family’: Lithuanian same-sex mothers choose emigration

Metropolitan Inokentiy
1 d ago

Metropolitan Inokentiy to continue to lead Orthodox Church in Lithuania

Mantas Kvedaravičius
1 d ago

Journalistic investigation reveals details of Lithuanian filmmaker Kvedaravičius’ murder in Mariupol

Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelensky last July
1 d ago

Lithuanian president talks with Zelensky: With Western support, Ukraine will push Russia out

Electric car charging
1 d ago

Half of all cars in Vilnius will be electric by 2030, mayor says

Ukrainian students (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuanian schools can take in 26,000 more Ukrainian kids – ministry

PzH 2000 howitzer (associative image)
1 d ago

First German howitzers reach Ukraine after repairs in Lithuania

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.10.14 11:33

Amnesty International report alleges migrant ‘torture’ and abuse in Latvia

Juozas Kazlas
5
2022.10.16 10:00

‘I asked if we were the only Lithuanians in the world’: American life of book smuggler’s grandson

5