To save energy, Lithuania to limit speed on motorways, reduce heating

Lithuania’s Energy Ministry is unveiling an energy-saving plan on Wednesday, which will include proposals to reduce speed on motorways, as well as limit heating and cooling in buildings.

The plan, which will be presented to the cabinet later on Wednesday, will include lowering indoor temperatures to 19C degrees during the heating season, limiting air-conditioning temperatures to 27C degrees in summer, as well as switching off hot water in public sector buildings.

The country is seeking to reduce its energy consumption by 20 percent, according to a press release by the ministry.

Businesses able to work remotely should encourage its workers to work from home on Fridays and Mondays, which would allow to reduce heating inside buildings to 17C degrees, the ministry said.

The plan also includes measures to limit the speed on the motorways to 110 km/h for an additional two months - from October until May, instead of the current November-March period.



Without saving measures, the cost of heat and electricity could reach 250 million euros this year, compared to 98 million in 2021, according to the ministry.

Energy savings targets will be set for central governments and state-owned enterprises, which will be obliged to achieve them over the next two years.