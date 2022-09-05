Heating

To save energy, Lithuania to limit speed on motorways, reduce heating

Baltics to enter cold season with half-empty gas storage

Lithuanian Amateur Football Association fires suspected gang leader

Private plane from Spain crashes into Baltic Sea, people on board were 'incapacitated'

MP Mazuronis elected chairman of Lithuanian Labour Party

First German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

Lithuanian border guards to get NATO-standard weapons by late 2023 – official

‘We are not in Russia.’ Why doesn’t Lithuania prosecute its pro-Kremlin activists?

It all comes from the inner child – Lithuanian artist builds fairytale clay house

‘I see my marriage as a civic mission’ – interview with same-sex couple from Lithuania

Amid defence spending boost, what upgrades is Lithuanian military getting?

Why ending EU visas for Belarusians is wrong and counterproductive – opinion

Majority owner bids to buy out Klaipėda stevedoring company from Belaruskali

Burning fuel oil will keep heating bills low this winter, Vilnius mayor says

Lithuanian president calls for more pressure on Moscow over Crimea

Russia’s defeat in Ukraine would help it shed imperialist mentality, Latvian minister says in Vilnius

2022.09.05 13:55

LRT.lt 2022.09.05 13:55
Heating / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania’s Energy Ministry is unveiling an energy-saving plan on Wednesday, which will include proposals to reduce speed on motorways, as well as limit heating and cooling in buildings.

The plan, which will be presented to the cabinet later on Wednesday, will include lowering indoor temperatures to 19C degrees during the heating season, limiting air-conditioning temperatures to 27C degrees in summer, as well as switching off hot water in public sector buildings.

The country is seeking to reduce its energy consumption by 20 percent, according to a press release by the ministry.

Businesses able to work remotely should encourage its workers to work from home on Fridays and Mondays, which would allow to reduce heating inside buildings to 17C degrees, the ministry said.

The plan also includes measures to limit the speed on the motorways to 110 km/h for an additional two months - from October until May, instead of the current November-March period.

Without saving measures, the cost of heat and electricity could reach 250 million euros this year, compared to 98 million in 2021, according to the ministry.

Energy savings targets will be set for central governments and state-owned enterprises, which will be obliged to achieve them over the next two years.

