Victory Memorial in Riga

38 min. ago

Goodbye USSR! Eastern Europeans dismantle monuments of the past

Customs (associative image)

47 min. ago

Lithuanian Customs tightens checks to enforce sanctions

European Council meeting

1 h ago

The pros and cons of unanimity in EU’s foreign policy and what’s better for Lithuania – opinion

Vidmantas Janulevičius

3 h ago

Achema closure signals more troubles to come, says Lithuanian business rep

Air pollution (associative image)

5 h ago

Air pollution up in Lithuania due to prolonged drought

Supermarket worker (associative image)

7 h ago

Minister suggests raising minimum wage to €800 in Lithuania

Police (associative image)

8 h ago

Monument to Soviet soldiers vandalised in Lithuania’s Tytuvėnai

Border guards (associative image)

9 h ago

Lithuanian border guards complain they are underarmed: how are we to hold out against invasion?

Russian tourists (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian president backs EU visa ban for Russians: all ‘must feel the consequences of this war’

Kyiv’s Maidan square, some 14 hours before the first missiles would strike the Ukrainian capital.

1 d ago

Ukraine: And then they came

Olena Zelenska and Volodymyr Zelensky

1 d ago

Zelensky sends greeting in Lithuanian: Ukraine’s independence day is also a holiday in Lithuania

Monkeypox vaccine (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuania receives monkeypox vaccines

Ukraine flag

1 d ago

‘Victory and European integration’ – Lithuanian leaders congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day

Achema plant in Jonava, central Lithuania

1 d ago

Lithuania’s biggest fertiliser maker suspends production over soaring gas prices

Some EU countries are pushing for a blanket ban on tourist visas for Russians

1 d ago

Baltics want to end EU tourist visas for Russians. What do other countries think?

Nerijus Mačiulis

1 d ago

New survey ranks Lithuania’s most influential people in business

2022.08.25 17:43

Lithuanian Customs tightens checks to enforce sanctions

2022.08.25 17:43
Customs (associative image)
Customs (associative image)

Lithuanian Customs is stepping up checks to monitor the execution of EU sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Shipments whose senders, receivers, carriers or customs intermediaries have already tried to circumvent the sanctions will be deemed high-risk and subjected to extra checks, the Customs Department said on Thursday.

“We see that the number of attempts to evade the sanctions is not going down and we are, therefore, taking additional measures. Customers who have been prevented from proceeding with customs procedures because of attempts to circumvent the sanctions should not be surprised if their shipments come under a magnifying glass in the future,” Darius Žvironas, the head of the Lithuanian Customs, said in a statement.

Since March, the Customs has been subjecting exported and imported goods and those transiting the country to tighter checks. During this period, more than 3,000 import, export and transit procedures have been denied due to various infringements, with 30 investigations launched and ongoing. The Customs Criminal Service is also carrying out four pre-trial investigations, and also 260 administrative offense proceedings have been opened.

More than 1,200 vehicles registered in Belarus and Russia have been refused entry into the EU due to infringements.

