Monika Liu

News

1 h ago

Lithuania's Monika Liu after Eurovision – a break-up, new dog, and Ukraine plans

Noora Neamahkareem and Soumar Alali

News

2 h ago

After family’s decision to kill her, Iraqi woman finds love in Lithuania’s migrant camp

Alexander Lukashenko

News

4 h ago

Lukashenko and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania – appropriation of history or taking distance from Moscow?

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

20 h ago

Lithuania moves to enshrine migrant pushbacks in law

Sergei Ryabkov

News

21 h ago

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry looking into Russia’s note on Kaliningrad transit payments

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

News

22 h ago

Lithuania's Orthodox Church puts distance from Moscow after outcry over patriarch travel ban

Gas pipeline (associative image)

News

22 h ago

Latvia resumes buying Russian gas

Kaliningrad

News

1 d ago

Russia begins erasing Lithuanian traces from Kaliningrad

US President Joe Biden

News

1 d ago

Amid Russia threat, Biden says US stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Baltic states

Arvydas Anušauskas and Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to send extra military assistance to Ukraine, defence minister says in Kyiv

US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S Gilchrist

News

1 d ago

Lithuania, US mark 100 years of diplomatic relations: 'As long as region remains hot, American troops will be here' – interview

Supermarket (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanians spend third of income on food, expenditure on essentials rises 50 percent

NATO air policing mission in the Baltics

News

1 d ago

Hungary takes over NATO Baltic air policing mission from Spain

Vilnius

News

1 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Who will run Vilnius?

Kaliningrad

News

1 d ago

Russian envoy hands note to Lithuania over Kaliningrad transit payments

Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president presents highest state decoration to Zelensky

News

2022.07.30 13:00

Lithuania's Monika Liu after Eurovision – a break-up, new dog, and Ukraine plans

Eimantė Juršėnaitė, LRT.lt
Eimantė Juršėnaitė, LRT.lt 2022.07.30 13:00
Monika Liu
Monika Liu / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Monika Liu, Lithuania’s performer at this year’s Eurovision, says the months after the competition have not been any less intense. A break-up with her boyfriend and a new dog has not interfered with her work.

In an interview with LRT.lt, Liu discusses her memories from Eurovision, reveals when she is planning to start dating again, and why she likes performing in summer.

When you were still at Eurovision, you were worried about post-Eurovision depression after the contest. Were your worries justified?

Nothing like that has happened so far. Maybe I slipped through safely. I had three days off after the competition to rehabilitate my body, and then I jumped on the work train, and I’ve been on it ever since.

It’s true, even though it’s only been a couple of months since Eurovision, it feels like a very long time ago. A lot has happened in my life in that time: changes in my personal life, a dog, a lot of concerts, new songs...

I’m grateful that everything is going so well now. I’m very happy to have so many activities, I’m trying to enjoy this time and reap the fruits of it – I know that this period will end. But I won’t lie, there is so much to do that I wish I could just lie on the sand by the sea.

Monika Liu
Monika Liu / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Isn’t there at least a few days of just relaxing by the seaside in your busy schedule?

I have six days of holiday planned for August. I am looking forward to it. I like to perform in the summer – I like people on holiday. They come to listen to my songs relaxed, happy, rested.

What do you do on your days off? Will you be able to, as you said, dribble on the beach for a couple of days and do nothing?

I am going to spend that time in nature, it replenishes and recharges me, gives me energy. As much as I give out during my concerts, I take from nature. So I’ll take [my dog] Balbina, hide my phone, my computer, and just relax. In fact, when I rest, new ideas, new songs come to my head.

It’s no secret that you recently broke up with your boyfriend. Maybe activities will help you to forget?

It’s true, my thoughts are elsewhere. Some emptiness in my heart is filled by the dog, and in the end, I think more about the future than the past. I hope for a bright future.

The news of your break-up must have spread wide, there must be scores of fans queuing at your door...

When I come home, I keep looking out of the window, but the queues are still not there (laughs), I don’t really have time for dates now. if I have a spare hour, I want to relax and get on with my daily life. Of course, I’ll have to find time for that too, maybe in the autumn. I haven’t been on a single date since the break-up, although now that I have a dog, I joke that maybe a vet would take care of Balbina.

Monika Liu
Monika Liu / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Was having Balbina the poodle an old dream of yours or a spontaneous decision?

I have been waiting for my Balbina all my life. I grew up with a dog, a cat, and a bird. So I really wanted a puppy, but I didn’t have the means to have one – I lived in an apartment for a while, I couldn’t have a pet there, and then I got involved in Eurovision. And when the contest and the relationship ended, I thought it was the right time for a pet.

For those who work Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00, a performer’s schedule and rhythm of life can seem chaotic, and a dog requires a certain routine, a regimen.

I can’t sleep any more in the morning because Balbina wakes me up to take her for a walk. But this does not bother me in the least. And when there are a lot of filming, rehearsals or concerts, my mother helps. I thank her for coming and taking care of Balbina, my house and me.

Even before Eurovision, you had to spend months of intensive preparation, travelling to presentation events, communicating with the media, etc. I guess it’s also friends and family who feel neglected and demand your attention?

Of course, some people complain, but I promise everyone that we will make up for it in the autumn. It’s just that I often have to apologise for not finding the time in the summer due to the number of activities. I miss everybody and if I do get to meet people I care about, I really appreciate the time together. [...]

Now, it’s a more active time in my career, then maybe it will be a more active time in my personal life. Maybe I’ll have not only Balbina but also bambinos (laughs.)

Monika Liu
Monika Liu / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Do you look back at Eurovision now, do you look at the videos?

I’m always looking at pictures from Italy! I look at them, I enjoy them, I remember it with a kind of longing and a smile. It’s so good to remember the whole adventure.

Do you think you might do some things differently in the competition now?

I wouldn’t change a thing! I did my best and I have no regrets. I have only good memories, and I clearly remember my performance on stage – I wasn’t lost in a dream or in a haze of excitement. I was consciously experiencing everything.

You’ll probably be performing your song, Sentimentai, for a very long time.

In fact, this song is now the centrepiece of my concerts – people are singing, dancing and enjoying it together. I would say that it spreads a very good and positive emotion, joy. I am very happy that this song has entered the Eurovision history of Lithuania.

By the way, another one of my songs, Bossa, has just been released. I continue to create unconventional things and add to the history of Lithuanian songs. We don’t have many Bosanova-style songs, especially ones with kanklės [a traditional Lithuanian string instrument].

It was inspired by my mother playing it, but this time it was not her but my friend Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė. I don’t intend to stop – I want Lithuanian music to be eternal and sound great.

During Eurovision, you became friends with Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine. They also thanked you for your support. Has this friendship continued?

I continue to be very supportive of them, of the war-torn country. Our communication has not stopped either, we are in regular contact, and we met when they were performing in Lithuania. I have also established contacts with more Ukrainian artists, so there are plans for joint projects. So, there is a lot of good news for the fans.

Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu
# Features# Culture
Noora Neamahkareem and Soumar Alali
5
2 h ago

After family’s decision to kill her, Iraqi woman finds love in Lithuania’s migrant camp

5
Alexander Lukashenko
6
4 h ago

Lukashenko and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania – appropriation of history or taking distance from Moscow?

6
Lithuania-Belarus border
20 h ago

Lithuania moves to enshrine migrant pushbacks in law

Sergei Ryabkov
21 h ago

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry looking into Russia’s note on Kaliningrad transit payments

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
22 h ago

Lithuania's Orthodox Church puts distance from Moscow after outcry over patriarch travel ban

Gas pipeline (associative image)
22 h ago

Latvia resumes buying Russian gas

Kaliningrad
1 d ago

Russia begins erasing Lithuanian traces from Kaliningrad

US President Joe Biden
1 d ago

Amid Russia threat, Biden says US stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Baltic states

Arvydas Anušauskas and Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv
1 d ago

Lithuania to send extra military assistance to Ukraine, defence minister says in Kyiv

US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S Gilchrist
5
1 d ago

Lithuania, US mark 100 years of diplomatic relations: 'As long as region remains hot, American troops will be here' – interview

5
Gas pipeline (associative image)
2022.07.29 15:37

Latvia resumes buying Russian gas

Sergei Ryabkov
2022.07.29 16:34

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry looking into Russia’s note on Kaliningrad transit payments

Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.07.29 18:17

Lithuania moves to enshrine migrant pushbacks in law

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
2022.07.29 16:02

Lithuania's Orthodox Church puts distance from Moscow after outcry over patriarch travel ban

Alexander Lukashenko
6
2022.07.30 10:00

Lukashenko and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania – appropriation of history or taking distance from Moscow?

6
Noora Neamahkareem and Soumar Alali
5
2022.07.30 12:00

After family’s decision to kill her, Iraqi woman finds love in Lithuania’s migrant camp

5