The border between Lithuania, Belarus, and Poland.

News

23 min. ago

‘We have created a monster.' Life inside the Suwalki Gap

European Commission in Brussels

News

23 min. ago

Kaliningrad u-turn shows Europe can no longer wash its dirty linen in public – opinion

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

16 h ago

Irregular migrants keep coming to Lithuania, but even more leave for Western Europe

Students (associative image)

News

17 h ago

University applications down in Lithuania

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

18 h ago

Russia may run out of steam in Ukraine by next March – interview with Lithuanian defence minister

Bishop Ambrose

News

18 h ago

Orthodox bishop says Moscow patriarch ‘positive’ about autonomy for Lithuanian church

Kaliningrad train (associative image)

News

20 h ago

First Russian train with sanctioned goods reaches Lithuanian border as Kaliningrad transit resumes

Užutrakis, one of the shooting locations for Sky's The Royal Mob

News

21 h ago

Sky shoots docu-drama about ‘dysfunctional royal families’ in Lithuania

Medininkai migrant camp

News

22 h ago

Lithuania to close down one of its five migrant facilities ‘to save funds’ – official

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania – LRT Investigation

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian lawyer joins Russia war crimes investigation, says it will take years

Orthodox Church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church should seek autonomy, not separation from Moscow, says Russian oppositionist

You Si-kun, the speaker of Taiwan’s parliament, in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s ‘defence of democracy touched the Taiwanese people’s hearts’ – interview

A lake in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Over dozen new Lithuanian sites added to EU’s nature protection network

Belarusians burn their identity documents in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Thousands of Belarusians flee to Lithuania for fear of repressions and conscription

Artūras Zuokas

News

1 d ago

Former Vilnius Mayor Zuokas confirms plans to run again in 2023

News

2022.07.27 08:00

Kaliningrad u-turn shows Europe can no longer wash its dirty linen in public – opinion

EB
Elisabeth Braw 2022.07.27 08:00
European Commission in Brussels
European Commission in Brussels / AP

The Kaliningrad transit controversy shows how public debate can be exploited by Russia. While free speech is important, European decisionmakers should limit squabbling, writes Elisabeth Braw, analyst at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

Last month Vilnius made global headlines by preventing sanctioned Russian goods travelling to the exclave of Kaliningrad from transiting through Lithuania, its usual route. Russia responded by threatening retaliation against Lithuania. The European Commission then decided that its sanctions don’t apply to transit goods travelling by rail, and that’s most of the Russian goods travelling through Lithuania. Now Vilnius has said it will let the sanctioned rail cargo through.

All EU member states can learn an important lesson from this episode: the days when Western societies’ differences can be publicly aired without resulting in negative consequences are over.

On June 18, the Lithuanian government announced that it would begin implementing EU sanctions on Russian goods such as coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology. So far, so straightforward – except that most Russian goods don’t enter Lithuania to stay there; instead, they travel on to Kaliningrad. Kaliningrad governor Anton Alikhanov immediately asked Moscow to “take tit-for-tat measures” against the EU, and the Kremlin announced the EU could expect “harsh measures”. Vilnius was undeterred: on July 11 it widened its block of Russian goods.

The European Commission, Brussels
The European Commission, Brussels / Shutterstock

But two days later, the European Commission decided that the sanctioned goods should in fact be allowed to transit. Or rather, it specified that while transit by road is not permitted, transit by rail is – and most Russian goods transit Lithuania by rail. Vilnius said would comply. According to EU spokesman Eric Mamer, the Commission “did not negotiate anything with Russia”.

Russia can claim victory, and the Kremlin will no doubt conclude that menacing threats can force the EU to cave.

That’s extremely unfortunate, because the EU needs to project firmness and unity. Indeed, ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it has exceeded everyone’s expectations in this department. And now this unforced error.

When deciding on its sanctions against Russia, the EU seems not to have thought of how to handle prospective Russian ire over it. A similar case applies to Norway, which is not an EU-member but has adopted its sanctions and has blocked Russian goods from transiting through Norway to the Norwegian-administered archipelago of Svalbard.

Supporters of the European Commission will say that Lithuania should have agreed its course of action with Brussels before publicly announcing it. Supporters of the Lithuanian government will say that it has every right to implement EU sanctions using reasonable interpretation. It also shouldn’t have to worry that prospective Russian threats in response will prompt the Commission to change the interpretation of its own sanctions.

Indeed, this is precisely the point some Lithuanian parliamentarians are making, with some even calling on Vilnius to defy the Commission’s new interpretation.

In short, the transit matter is a mess.

Kaliningradas
Kaliningradas / AP nuotr.

It’s a mess because the EU, its member states and indeed every Western country are used to debate being carried out publicly. In the United States, debate today is carried out in such a public and antagonistic manner that one often wonders how any dialogue, let alone productive result, can emerge from it.

In European countries, debate is (still) less divisive. But all European countries’ governments, parliamentarians and ordinary citizens enjoy living in liberal democracies where differences are aired publicly – or perhaps they just take it for granted. Either way, they mostly voice their opinions in public and at some point reach an agreement with those holding other views.

This is, of course, precisely what Vilnius and Brussels did. But it no longer works. It no longer works because today a strategic rival – be it Russia, China, or perhaps another rising power – will be watching every contentious exchange and exploiting it.

To be sure, liberal democracies’ public debate has always been vulnerable to such exploitation. The Soviet Union tried to, for example, further divided America during the latter’s divisive Vietnam War years.

But today Western debates – whether among governments, between governments and citizens, or among citizens – are under constant surveillance. Had Americans not been so viciously arguing with one another on every subject under the sun during the 2016 US presidential campaign, there would have been little opportunity for Russia to inject disinformation.

European Commission, Brussels
European Commission, Brussels / Shutterstock

Vilnius’s and Brussels’s failure to coordinate their positions before speaking and acting publicly, and the humiliation of having to backtrack, should prompt other governments to think carefully before announcing even small actions.

Yes, doing so will feel like anathema to many; indeed, it will feel like Russia – not to mention China -- is limiting free speech in our countries.

But the alternative is having this duo or indeed other countries time and again exploit our differences and forcing us to backtrack. A bit of restraint in our public arguments and actions is, at the end of the day, a small price to pay for the privilege of being free and open societies.

European Commission in Brussels
Kaliningradas
The European Commission, Brussels
European Commission, Brussels
# Features
The border between Lithuania, Belarus, and Poland.
17
24 min. ago

‘We have created a monster.' Life inside the Suwalki Gap

17
Lithuania-Belarus border
16 h ago

Irregular migrants keep coming to Lithuania, but even more leave for Western Europe

Students (associative image)
17 h ago

University applications down in Lithuania

Arvydas Anušauskas
5
18 h ago

Russia may run out of steam in Ukraine by next March – interview with Lithuanian defence minister

5
Bishop Ambrose
18 h ago

Orthodox bishop says Moscow patriarch ‘positive’ about autonomy for Lithuanian church

Kaliningrad train (associative image)
20 h ago

First Russian train with sanctioned goods reaches Lithuanian border as Kaliningrad transit resumes

Užutrakis, one of the shooting locations for Sky's The Royal Mob
21 h ago

Sky shoots docu-drama about ‘dysfunctional royal families’ in Lithuania

Medininkai migrant camp
22 h ago

Lithuania to close down one of its five migrant facilities ‘to save funds’ – official

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania
1 d ago

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania – LRT Investigation

Russia's war in Ukraine
5
1 d ago

Lithuanian lawyer joins Russia war crimes investigation, says it will take years

5
Kaliningrad train (associative image)
2022.07.26 12:22

First Russian train with sanctioned goods reaches Lithuanian border as Kaliningrad transit resumes

Užutrakis, one of the shooting locations for Sky's The Royal Mob
2022.07.26 10:58

Sky shoots docu-drama about ‘dysfunctional royal families’ in Lithuania

Students (associative image)
2022.07.26 15:03

University applications down in Lithuania

Arvydas Anušauskas
5
2022.07.26 14:22

Russia may run out of steam in Ukraine by next March – interview with Lithuanian defence minister

5
Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.07.26 16:08

Irregular migrants keep coming to Lithuania, but even more leave for Western Europe

Medininkai migrant camp
2022.07.26 09:33

Lithuania to close down one of its five migrant facilities ‘to save funds’ – official

Bishop Ambrose
2022.07.26 13:59

Orthodox bishop says Moscow patriarch ‘positive’ about autonomy for Lithuanian church

The border between Lithuania, Belarus, and Poland.
17
2022.07.27 08:00

‘We have created a monster.' Life inside the Suwalki Gap

17