Vaping

News

44 min. ago

Lithuania bans flavoured e-cigarettes

Vilnius' commercial district.

News

2 h ago

Baltic states report highest inflation in euro zone

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)

News

2 h ago

Government triples funding for Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

3 h ago

Minister insists Lithuania won’t change migrant policies despite clash with EU law

The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring

News

3 h ago

Europe ready for Baltics emergency switch-off from Russian grid

Kaliningradas

News

5 h ago

Poland backs EU talks with Russia to resolve Kaliningrad transit dispute

European Commission, Brussels

News

5 h ago

No decision in Brussels on Kaliningrad, says Lithuanian MEP

Kaliningrad

News

7 h ago

Berlin and Brussels push for end to Kaliningrad transit sanctions – media

NATO summit in Madrid.

News

8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Russian ensalada

Irregular migrants in Lithuania.

News

23 h ago

CJEU finds Lithuania’s migrant policies in violation of EU law

Christine Wormuth

News

1 d ago

‘There will be continued US presence in Lithuania’ – US army secretary in Vilnius

Flags of Finland, Sweden, and NATO

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament to hold extraordinary session to ratify Swedish, Finnish NATO membership

Vytautas Landsbergis

News

1 d ago

Parliament grants head-of-state status to Lithuania’s first post-independence leader

Heathrow Airport in London

News

1 d ago

Lithuania and UK discuss launching flights between Vilnius and London Heathrow

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Fresh sanctions on Kaliningrad transit to come in July, Lithuania expects ‘various reactions’ from Moscow

Lithuanian Railways

News

1 d ago

Lithuania has no plans to relaunch Vilnius-Minsk passenger train services

News

2022.07.01 16:03

Lithuania bans flavoured e-cigarettes

LT LRT.lt
LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.07.01 16:03
Vaping
Vaping / J. Stacevičius/LRT

As of July 1, flavoured electronic cigarettes will no longer be available in Lithuania.

The new ban aims to tackle the rise in smoking among teenagers and children.

“The use of [electronic] cigarettes among teenagers aged 15 to 16 is one of the highest in Europe, second only to Monaco,” said Gražina Belian, interim head of the Department for Drug, Tobacco and Alcohol Control.

In Lithuania, 31 percent of schoolchildren have used electronic cigarettes in the last month, she added.

The law banning flavoured electronic cigarettes was passed earlier this year.

Vaping
Vaping
# Society# Health
Vilnius' commercial district.
2 h ago

Baltic states report highest inflation in euro zone

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
2 h ago

Government triples funding for Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union

Agnė Bilotaitė
3 h ago

Minister insists Lithuania won’t change migrant policies despite clash with EU law

The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring
3 h ago

Europe ready for Baltics emergency switch-off from Russian grid

Kaliningradas
5 h ago

Poland backs EU talks with Russia to resolve Kaliningrad transit dispute

European Commission, Brussels
5 h ago

No decision in Brussels on Kaliningrad, says Lithuanian MEP

Kaliningrad
7 h ago

Berlin and Brussels push for end to Kaliningrad transit sanctions – media

updated
NATO summit in Madrid.
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Russian ensalada

Irregular migrants in Lithuania.
23 h ago

CJEU finds Lithuania’s migrant policies in violation of EU law

Christine Wormuth
1 d ago

‘There will be continued US presence in Lithuania’ – US army secretary in Vilnius

Kaliningrad
2022.07.01 09:30

Berlin and Brussels push for end to Kaliningrad transit sanctions – media

updated
Irregular migrants in Lithuania.
2022.06.30 17:14

CJEU finds Lithuania’s migrant policies in violation of EU law

Kaliningradas
2022.07.01 11:47

Poland backs EU talks with Russia to resolve Kaliningrad transit dispute

European Commission, Brussels
2022.07.01 11:14

No decision in Brussels on Kaliningrad, says Lithuanian MEP

Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.07.01 13:30

Minister insists Lithuania won’t change migrant policies despite clash with EU law

NATO summit in Madrid.
2022.07.01 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Russian ensalada

The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring
2022.07.01 13:00

Europe ready for Baltics emergency switch-off from Russian grid

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
2022.07.01 14:04

Government triples funding for Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union

Vilnius' commercial district.
2022.07.01 14:30

Baltic states report highest inflation in euro zone