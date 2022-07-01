Lithuania bans flavoured e-cigarettes

As of July 1, flavoured electronic cigarettes will no longer be available in Lithuania.

The new ban aims to tackle the rise in smoking among teenagers and children.

“The use of [electronic] cigarettes among teenagers aged 15 to 16 is one of the highest in Europe, second only to Monaco,” said Gražina Belian, interim head of the Department for Drug, Tobacco and Alcohol Control.

In Lithuania, 31 percent of schoolchildren have used electronic cigarettes in the last month, she added.

The law banning flavoured electronic cigarettes was passed earlier this year.