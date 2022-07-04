‘We learned in Syria we should kill you all.’ Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine

While Ukrainian volunteers were digging up the bodies of their neighbours from mass graves, Vladimir Putin presented awards to the butchers of Bucha. Around the same time, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti published an opinion piece which openly said "a significant part of the masses" must be destroyed. Testimonies from the liberated lands of Ukraine and their colonial and genocidal context – in a joint project by LRT English and LRT Radio Documentary.

The article was originally published in Lithuanian. Listen to the radio documentary here.

After the images from Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv, more and more countries and observers started to say that Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine. And Russia has been preparing its society for at least a decade for this war, which academics call colonial.

In February, the German Bild newspaper published a leaked intelligence report that Russia was planning concentration camps to neutralise a certain segment of the population. The report sounded too brutal to be true – extermination of a people and a nation in the 21st century seemed inconceivable.

Yet it became reality after February 24.

A truck carrying food supplies for the local shops was stuck in mud after having to cross a temporary bridge. The humanitarian efforts are hampered by destroyed civilian infrastructure / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

First on Russia's road

The people of Chernihiv, a town north of Kyiv close to Belarus and Russia, were among the first to come under attack. Although warfare has changed over the centuries, the core concepts have remained.

Those who hid in time behind the city walls – Ukrainian troops and civilians mobilised within hours – had a better chance of survival. Although surrounded, those who remained in Chernihiv were not tortured or simply shot in the streets. Those who stayed outside the "walls" of the city fell under occupation.

"Buryats! Yakuts! Russians! They were shooting everything. They mocked us as much as they could," says Olha in the village of Yahidne, next to Chernihiv. "They pulled my hair, they drank cologne. It's impossible to describe, just impossible."

Olha and her neighbours were among more than a hundred people herded into the basement of the village school. At least ten people died there.

"I was in the cellar for four days. After that, we started going home," she says. "Those who didn't get enough oxygen started going crazy. The first night I stood like a soldier."

Her friend, also Olha, adds, "There was a one-month-old baby among us. We said, he's going to die. And one of them answered – let him die."

Olha Melnyk and Olha in Yahidne, Chernihiv Region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

The people were exposed to the brutality of the soldiers – from being threatened with rape and grenades to being told to sing the Russian anthem.

"One said: we should shoot all of you. Because when we were in Syria, we let them all go and they started killing us. So it's better for us to kill you all," says Olha.

At the beginning of the war, viral footage showed unarmed Ukrainians blocking the path of tanks or telling Russian soldiers to put sunflower seeds in their pockets. But here, such expressions of courage ended with a gunshot or torture.

When the village was occupied, the soldiers called out to a local man to stop. He replied by saying the patriotic form of greeting – "Slava Ukraini".

"Then they shot him," says Olha.

According to Anatoly's grandmother, he lay for days next to his house before they were finally able to bury him in the nearby forest.

"They had to dig a hole. Those who dug it were shot at," says Anna Panteleyivna. "They had to hide inside the hole they had dug, but got injured."

People recounting these events have the same distinctive feature – wide eyes burning with what appears to be adrenaline. There are the unifying traits, making up a palette of rapid speech and restlessness.

This is the state of fracture that testifies to the fact that all this is still happening. Even when it is over, the country is likely to face another collective trauma.

A woman in Yahidne village, Chernihiv Region. She was among those forced into the basement by Russian troops. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

The Holodomor and the Soviet Union

Ukraine has at least a few collective traumas – Chernobyl and the Holodomor, the famine caused by the Soviet Union in the 1930s. Decades later, children in Ukraine are told by their grandparents to preserve even the breadcrumbs.

"[This trauma] is still passed on vertically, genetically," says Olesia Stasyuk, director of Ukraine's Holodomor Museum.

Often, when people hear the news of yet another destroyed food warehouse, they shudder.

"[Russia] says there will be another Holodomor in Ukraine. This is the first time they are even using the word Holodomor at a political level, instead of calling it a Union-wide famine, fuelling the myth that there was a famine throughout the Soviet Union," says Stasyuk. "This is how they are scaring Ukrainians again – by pressing such painful points in the soul of every Ukrainian, saying that they can do it again."

There are some parallels with the Holodomor, she says. Now Russia is blocking, destroying and stealing grain stocks. Brussels has also confirmed that Russia is "deliberately" destroying food stocks in Ukraine.

Several years ago, there was a second criminal case in Ukraine. It sought to answer – what did the Soviet Union plan to achieve with the genocide? The court found it was an attempt to stop the Ukrainian national movement. According to Stasyuk, it meant the extermination of a certain part of the nation.

"This war and genocide [in 2022] started in a very similar way, because the 'orcs', the Russians, drew up lists of who was to be killed – the political and military leadership of Ukraine, then journalists, teachers, writers and so on," she says.

"That's why such people were the first to suffer in the occupied territories. They [Russian soldiers] were looking for people [...] in Kherson and Zaporizhia, first of all teachers and kindergarten teachers, who were later killed."

Bucha / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Counting the dead

Once the Russians were pushed out, people in Bucha emerged from their basements. Like those in Chernihiv, they were finally able to walk the streets without the fear of being killed.

Amid the pleasant spring sun, seniors tender to their gardens. Above them, pine trees that surround the Ukrainian capital swayed in a gentle breeze. A few streets away, idyllic displays of returning life gave way to a yawning mass grave.

At first, you notice the smell; a heavy, throat-clenching stench of decay. Further on, you notice volunteers continue to pull out bodies, hoping they will not see their neighbours.

"We didn't think they were fighting civilians," says Vitaly, one of the men in the pit.

Volunteers in Bucha. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

The police and the mayor coldly recount to the media and visiting foreign politicians the details of the killings – bodies with gunshot wounds, families burnt alive in their cars. Soon, these stories become identically brutal.

A question hangs over Bucha – is Russia committing genocide? Has it really spent almost eight years preparing its society for murder by depersonalising the enemy, turning it into Nazis, evil, fascism?

Ukrainians watched who they said were boys, 18 or 19-year-old Russian soldiers, walking in their yards and streets. The same boys spent most of their conscious lives listening to hate speech against Ukrainians – at home, at school, on TV.

"For at least a decade, Russian society has been prepared for a colonial war with Ukraine," says Dovilė Budrytė, a professor of political science at Georgia Gwinnett College who studies memory and trauma in Eastern Europe and the Baltics.

"Of course, there was ideological brainwashing and [...] ideological work to prepare Russian society for the occupation of Ukraine," she adds. "Russia never got rid of that colonial identity, Russia never said that what it did in Chechnya or in Georgia was a mistake. It [the war in Ukraine] is like a continuation of those earlier phenomena."

In Ukraine, people say that they can no longer maintain relations with close relatives, even brothers, in Russia. Across the border, they do not believe their loved ones in Ukraine are being bombed and tortured. How can we speak with those who believe more in state television than their relatives who are there, said Serhii, a man in Bucha.

Timothy Snyder, one of the most important US historians writing on Eastern Europe, raised a question in an opinion piece in The New York Times,– is Russia fascist? The similarities between Putin and Hitler’s reasoning for invading Ukraine are "striking".

"After all, fascist politics begins, as the Nazi thinker Carl Schmitt said, from the definition of an enemy," he wrote. "A time traveller from the 1930s would have no difficulty identifying the Putin regime as fascist. The symbol Z, the rallies, the propaganda, the war as a cleansing act of violence."

Meanwhile, colonialism and fascism are intertwined. "The Kremlin defines Ukraine as an artificial state, whose Jewish president proves it cannot be real," wrote Snyder, "After the elimination of a small elite, the thinking goes, the inchoate masses would happily accept Russian dominion."

In other words, the "people are there to be colonised. Russia is innocent because of its ancient past. The existence of Ukraine is an international conspiracy. War is the answer."

Bucha / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Colonisation and genocide

"One can link the preparation of Russian society for colonial wars with the rhetoric against NATO and against the US, always saying they are encroaching on countries that are on Russia's borders, that they are Russia's enemies," says Budrytė, a professor of political science.

"When Ukraine showed after 2013–2014 it wanted to become part of NATO, part of the West, the war in Ukraine became acceptable to a large part of Russian society. These discourses – hostility to NATO, state-civilisation, and Russian-Ukrainian unity – cannot be dealt with in isolation," adds Budrytė.

According to her, the war in Ukraine must be seen and analysed as a colonial war – "One of the main features of these colonial wars is the denial that nations are real."

"Russia has consistently denied that Ukraine is a real nation and that it should be respected," she adds. As a result, "the war is like an extension of the Russian empire".

The post-colonial perspective also helps to understand why countries like Lithuania identify with the tragedy of the war in Ukraine. "It is as if Ukraine's pain is becoming our pain," adds Budrytė.

Snyder also wrote that hate speech against Ukrainians made the killing easier.

"We need to recognise that there is a genocidal war going on," says Budrytė. "We see a genocidal element [...] that the aim of destroying the Ukrainian state, which is also directed against the people, can be supported by Putin's own speeches and statements."

The makeshift cemetery on the outskirts of the city. Another man stands next to a memorial dedicated to the Second World War. “This was the war against German Fascits, right? And here, look, this is the war against Russian Fascists, in the 21st century,“ he adds, pointing at the freshly dug graves / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

But Russia is not introducing a mass killing machine as the Nazis did for the Holocaust. Nor are the killings showing elements of ethnic cleansing, as in Bosnia or in Rwanda. How can we label what we are seeing in Ukraine?

"The very concept of genocide is complex. We still need to remember the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," says Budrytė. "That Convention is a kind of starting point and says that acts of genocide are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

Colonial or post-colonial genocides use a broader definition, which also includes the destruction of a culture.

"What do we see in Ukraine? There is definitely this collectivity, there is targetting of Ukrainians as a group of people, there is targeting of the Ukrainian state," says Budrytė. "There is no shortage of official statements, propaganda statements, that Ukraine is not recognised as a state, as a nation."

Similarity to Hannah Arendt’s banality of evil definition, "Russia and Putin have done a lot to sub-bureaucratise that apparatus, so that anyone who goes out to kill Ukrainians feels part of a big machine and that they are not doing anything wrong, but just obeying the law," says Budrytė.

However, after Nuremberg trials, the practice of assigning individual responsibly has come into force, she adds.

"We cannot disagree with the preparation of the environment, the brainwashing, but we should still believe that, when the war is over, individual responsibility will still apply," says Budrytė.

"I think there will still come a time when every Russian who took part in the massacres will have to look back and answer those questions – what they did and why."

Read more: In the footsteps of Russian soldiers