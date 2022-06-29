Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

2022.06.29 14:42

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis the richest cabinet member, asset declarations show

MA B
Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2022.06.29 14:42
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis / AP

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is the richest member of the cabinet of ministers, with his family owning assets worth over 18 million euros, according to data released by the State Tax Inspectorate (VMI). Meanwhile, the least wealthy minister is Arvydas Anušauskas.

According to the data published by the VMI, the Landsbergis family’s assets amount to 18.48 million euros, of which more than 13 million is the value of the shares owned by the minister’s spouse Austėja Landsbergienė.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Anušauskas has declared that he owns a car worth 14,000 euros and has taken out a loan of over 8,000. His spouse has declared no assets.

The family assets of Dainius Kreivys, minister of energy, amount to 1.47 million. Both the minister and his spouse own flats worth 547,700 each. Moreover, the family has loans of over 554,000 euros.

The family assets of Jurgita Šiugždinienė, minister of education, science and sport, amount to over 973,700. The minister’s family owns real estate worth almost 400,000 and has savings of over 160,000 euros.

Monika Navickienė, minister of social security and labour, and her family own 711,200 euros in assets, of which 108,000 are in the form of shares held by her husband. The family also owns real estate worth half a million euros.

The family assets of the minister of transport and communications, Marius Skuodis, amount to over 316,000. He and his wife each own real estate worth 92,000 and have a loan of 47,000 each.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė’s assets are worth over 283,000 euros, most of it in real estate.

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė / I. Gelūnas/BNS

The family assets of the minister of agriculture, Kęstutis Navickas, are worth 258,000 euros. He and his wife own real estate worth 24,000 each.

The family property of the minister of finance, Gintarė Skaistė, is worth 231,700 euros. The family residence accounts for about half of it.

Simonas Gentvilas, the minister for the environment, and his wife have property worth around 226,000 euros and have taken out a loan worth over 217,000. Of the minister’s family assets, 174,000 is real estate.

The family assets of Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys are worth 222,900. The minister owns an apartment worth 110,000 euros and he and his wife have over 70,000 euros in savings.

Arūnas Dulkys
Arūnas Dulkys / P. Peleckis/BNS

The family assets of Culture Minister Simonas Kairys amount to 176,000 euros and the family has a loan of over €70,000.

Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė has declared assets worth 93,300. Most of it belongs to her spouse, and she herself has savings of 20,000 euros.

Justice Minister Evelina Dobrowolska and her spouse have assets worth 77,000 euros, of which 65,000 is an apartment.

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has declared savings of 37,300 euros.

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
Arūnas Dulkys
