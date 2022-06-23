Lithuania braced for unusually dry and hot Midsummer weekend

Although parts of Lithuania were hit by heavy rainfall this week, the long Midsummer weekend will be dry and hot across the country.

Folk wisdom has it that it always rains on the shortest night of the year when Lithuanians celebrate St John’s Day (Joninės).

According to the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service’s (LHMT) data, the country had 58 percent of rainy days on June 23 and 64 percent on June 24 from 1991 to 2020.

But this year, Joninės will be dry and sunny, with warmer temperatures expected every day, according to LHMT meteorologists.

Midsummer in Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

No rain is expected on Thursday. During the day, temperatures will rise to 22-27C and 19-21C in western Lithuania.

Friday will also be sunny, with temperatures rising to 23-28C.

On Saturday, even hotter weather will arrive in Lithuania, with temperatures hovering around 24-29C during the day and no rain expected.

On Sunday, short showers and thunderstorms are forecasted in south-eastern Lithuania. During the day, temperatures will stay at 25-30C.