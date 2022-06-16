Vilnius business centres

News

48 min. ago

Lithuania ranked 29th in World Competitiveness Index

NATO in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 h ago

NATO shows little appetite for thousands more troops in Baltics

War in Ukraine

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian parliament says Russia committing ‘deportations’ and ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

President Gitanas Nausėda delivered his 3rd State of the Nation Address

News

2 h ago

President Nausėda delivers 3rd State of the Nation, focusing on defence and Ukraine

Conscripts in Lithuania

News

4 h ago

Majority of Lithuanians support universal conscription, but only for men – survey

German soldiers load howitzers for transport to Lithuania at the Bundeswehr army base in northern Germany

News

5 h ago

LRT FACTS. Did Germany backtrack from deploying a brigade in Lithuania?

Lithuania has handed over M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine

News

6 h ago

Lithuania hands over armoured vehicles to Ukraine, calls for sustained arms supply

Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania

News

6 h ago

Lithuania launches millions in loans for firms affected by China sanctions

Rusijos karas Ukrainoje

News

8 h ago

Is Russia eyeing the Baltics, again? – opinion

Karštis

News

22 h ago

Lithuania braced for heatwave next week

Ministry of the Interior

News

22 h ago

Lithuanian ministry proposes to revamp national crisis management

Protest against Lithuania's asylum policies

News

1 d ago

Picket in Vilnius protests Lithuania’s migrant policies

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

News

1 d ago

Week into parliament boycott, Lithuanian opposition mulls proposing new PM

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania on lookout for trade representative in Taiwan

German troops in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

Germany may deploy additional NATO troops at home, not in Lithuania – media

The European Commission, Brussels

News

1 d ago

Most of EU Commission support giving candidate status to Ukraine – Lithuania’s Sinkevičius

News

2022.06.16 15:37

Lithuania ranked 29th in World Competitiveness Index

LRT.lt2022.06.16 15:37
Vilnius business centres
Vilnius business centres / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has recovered its former highest place in the world competitiveness index published by the Swiss Institute of International Management (IMD). In 2022, it ranks 29th among 63 countries.

“To increase the competitiveness of Lithuania, we must seek changes in a number of fields – from stability of economic environment to effective work of the public sector,” Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė is quoted in a press release by Innovation Agency Lithuania. “The present situation in the region certainly brings even more challenges.”

She noted that the government set up Innovation Agency Lithuania to implement “decisions with long-term effect”.

Stable economic environment is the largest challenge for the competitiveness of the Lithuanian economy, according to analysts of Innovation Agency Lithuania.

“Back in 2020, we were pleased with our economy’s resilience and stable growth during the pandemic. However, we failed in retaining our relative advantage – most of other global economies experienced faster growth last year than we did. […] Maintaining our previous advantage of economic environment in the present geopolitical environment may be complicated,” says Jonė Kalendienė, Head of Research and Analysis Division of Innovation Agency Lithuania, in the press release.

Businesses
Businesses / E. Blaževič/LRT

Rising prices, shortages of raw materials, political challenges, dearth of labour are causing concern for business.

No significant changes in taxation took place last year, but there’s growing pressure from businesses on the authorities to cut taxes. This will not be easy to do, because of growing interest rates on debt and pressures on budget expenses.

“The estimate of improving economic competitiveness in Lithuania was favourably impacted also by growing business effectiveness. Growing effectiveness of business financing has been observed for several years in a row. By this indicator, Lithuania jumped from 48th place in 2020 to 40th place in 2022,” according to Kalendienė. “Active efforts of private and governmental institutions aimed at improving financing access for Lithuanian enterprises have already been felt by businesses.”

According to the IMD, one of the big challenges for all economies is the increased significance of social responsibility. In 2022, social responsibility of Lithuanian business was ranked above average, and by this indicator Lithuania moved forward quite strongly (from 37th place in 2021 up to 11th place in 2022).

The IMD has been compiling competitiveness ratings since 1989. Lithuania has been included since 2007.

Among the Baltic states, the top position is held by Estonia, which stands 22nd this year. Latvia is ranked 35th.

Vilnius business centres
Businesses
# Economy
NATO in Lithuania (associative image)
1 h ago

NATO shows little appetite for thousands more troops in Baltics

War in Ukraine
2 h ago

Lithuanian parliament says Russia committing ‘deportations’ and ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

President Gitanas Nausėda delivered his 3rd State of the Nation Address
7
2 h ago

President Nausėda delivers 3rd State of the Nation, focusing on defence and Ukraine

7
Conscripts in Lithuania
4 h ago

Majority of Lithuanians support universal conscription, but only for men – survey

German soldiers load howitzers for transport to Lithuania at the Bundeswehr army base in northern Germany
5
5 h ago

LRT FACTS. Did Germany backtrack from deploying a brigade in Lithuania?

5
Lithuania has handed over M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine
6 h ago

Lithuania hands over armoured vehicles to Ukraine, calls for sustained arms supply

Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania
6 h ago

Lithuania launches millions in loans for firms affected by China sanctions

Rusijos karas Ukrainoje
7
8 h ago

Is Russia eyeing the Baltics, again? – opinion

7
Karštis
22 h ago

Lithuania braced for heatwave next week

Ministry of the Interior
22 h ago

Lithuanian ministry proposes to revamp national crisis management

Karštis
2022.06.15 18:08

Lithuania braced for heatwave next week

Rusijos karas Ukrainoje
7
2022.06.16 08:00

Is Russia eyeing the Baltics, again? – opinion

7
Lithuania has handed over M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine
2022.06.16 10:02

Lithuania hands over armoured vehicles to Ukraine, calls for sustained arms supply

German soldiers load howitzers for transport to Lithuania at the Bundeswehr army base in northern Germany
5
2022.06.16 10:36

LRT FACTS. Did Germany backtrack from deploying a brigade in Lithuania?

5
Conscripts in Lithuania
2022.06.16 11:32

Majority of Lithuanians support universal conscription, but only for men – survey

Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania
2022.06.16 09:28

Lithuania launches millions in loans for firms affected by China sanctions

Ministry of the Interior
2022.06.15 17:43

Lithuanian ministry proposes to revamp national crisis management

President Gitanas Nausėda delivered his 3rd State of the Nation Address
7
2022.06.16 13:41

President Nausėda delivers 3rd State of the Nation, focusing on defence and Ukraine

7
NATO in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.06.16 15:18

NATO shows little appetite for thousands more troops in Baltics

War in Ukraine
2022.06.16 14:19

Lithuanian parliament says Russia committing ‘deportations’ and ‘genocide’ in Ukraine