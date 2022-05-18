Kalush Orchestra

News

1 h ago

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to perform in Vilnius

NATO flag

News

2 h ago

As Baltics ask for more troops, divisions within NATO emerge – media

Computer (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuania ranks last in EU by open data – survey

Minsk, Belarus

News

3 h ago

Belarus opposition warn Lithuanians against using Minsk’s visa-free travel

Destroyed apartment buildings in Ukraine

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian builders show little enthusiasm to take on Ukraine’s reconstruction

LGBTQ+ support march in Kaunas

News

20 h ago

Lithuania’s civil union bill imperfect but acceptable – human rights activists

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and Ingrida Šimonytė

News

21 h ago

Lithuanian leaders want to give up 24/7 protection in exchange for more privacy

Rimas Tuminas

News

21 h ago

Russia strips Lithuanian director Tuminas of government award

Valdas Adamkus was presented with the Aleksandras Stulginskis Star

News

22 h ago

Ex-president Adamkus awarded for his contribution to Lithuania’s NATO, EU integration

Vigilant Falcon 2021

News

23 h ago

Major air force exercise kicking off in Lithuania

Mikhail Gorbachev

News

1 d ago

Vilnius court sends Gorbachev documents of January 1991 crackdown case

Money

News

1 d ago

Lithuania raises non-taxable income threshold, revises 2022 budget

NATO

News

1 d ago

Baltic foreign ministers support swift NATO accession for Finland and Sweden

Rapid Covid-19 test

News

1 d ago

Companies ordered to repay Lithuanian state €4 million spent on rapid Covid tests

LGBTIQ+

News

1 d ago

Twenty diplomatic missions in Lithuania express support for LGBTIQ+ people

The commander of Estonia’s armed forces, Lieutenant General Martin Herem.

News

1 d ago

If Russia blocks Baltic states, we will block St Petersburg – interview with Estonian general

News

2022.05.18 12:00

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to perform in Vilnius

LRT.lt2022.05.18 12:00
Kalush Orchestra
Kalush Orchestra / AP

Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian band that won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, will come to Lithuania next month.

On June 16, the band will perform in Vilnius at the Avia Solutions Group Arena.

Half of the money raised from concert tickets will be donated to the I am Ukraine (Aš esu Ukraina) fund, established by the Ukrainian Embassy in Lithuania, according to the ticket distributors bilietai.lt.

On Saturday, Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their song Stefania.

After the performance at the Eurovision final, the Kalush Orchestra leader Oleh Psyuk called on the world to save the defenders of Mariupol.

On Sunday, the band also presented a Eurovision song clip featuring Ukraine’s war-torn areas.

# Society
