Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to perform in Vilnius

Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian band that won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, will come to Lithuania next month.

On June 16, the band will perform in Vilnius at the Avia Solutions Group Arena.

Half of the money raised from concert tickets will be donated to the I am Ukraine (Aš esu Ukraina) fund, established by the Ukrainian Embassy in Lithuania, according to the ticket distributors bilietai.lt.

On Saturday, Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their song Stefania.

After the performance at the Eurovision final, the Kalush Orchestra leader Oleh Psyuk called on the world to save the defenders of Mariupol.

On Sunday, the band also presented a Eurovision song clip featuring Ukraine’s war-torn areas.