Sweden

News

8 min. ago

Vilnius backs Sweden’s NATO membership, Lithuanian president tells Swedish PM

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak

News

1 h ago

Lithuania and Poland eye joint military purchases, minister says

Lithuanian military

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian parties draft ‘national agreement’ on defence: no universal conscription or 3% military spending

A couple during a pride march in Vilnius in 2020

News

3 h ago

Over 250 academics voice backing for Lithuania’s same-sex partnership bill

Demining operation near Kyiv in Ukraine

News

4 h ago

Baltics, Poland urge EU to coordinate demining mission in Ukraine

March in support of Ukraine

News

7 h ago

Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

Eitvydas Bajarūnas

News

7 h ago

Lithuania officially recalls its ambassador from Moscow

Handcuffs (associative image)

News

7 h ago

Crime level up in Lithuania, Ukrainians among victims

Shopping

News

8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monster bites

Triubute to Mantas Kvedaravičius

News

1 d ago

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker to premiere at Cannes

NATO flag

News

1 d ago

Finland in NATO ‘creates a problem for Russia’, says Lithuanian defence chief

US and British special forces in the Baltics (associative image).

News

1 d ago

More NATO special forces to be deployed in Lithuania

Tap water

News

1 d ago

Free tap water? Lithuanian parliament lets restaurants decide

The Lithuanian Post

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian Post to lay off 600 workers amid declining deliveries

Vinted

News

1 d ago

Polish consumer watchdog fines Lithuania’s Vinted for misleading users

Flag of Finland

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian leaders welcome Finland’s moves to join NATO: ‘dramatic’ change to Baltic security

News

2022.05.13 16:40

Vilnius backs Sweden’s NATO membership, Lithuanian president tells Swedish PM

BNS2022.05.13 16:40
Sweden
Sweden / AP

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that Vilnius supports her country’s NATO membership.

“We have always been in favour of closer cooperation between Sweden and the alliance,” Nausėda said in a press release after his phone conversation with Andersson on Friday. “We welcome and express our full support for your country’s plans to join NATO.”

Sweden is expected to announce its plans for whether to seek membership in the military alliance.

“Every country has the right to decide and choose which security organisation it wants to belong to. I can assure that Lithuania will be ready to ratify the accession protocols swiftly,” Nausėda added.

Magdalena Andersson
Magdalena Andersson / AP

Nausėda underlined that Sweden’s membership in NATO would strengthen its own security and that of the entire region, and would make a significant contribution to bolstering the alliance’s defence capabilities in the face of the long-term threat posed by Russia.

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats are expected to make public their opinion on the country’s NATO membership on Sunday.

The leaders of neighbouring Finland expressed their willingness to join the alliance on Thursday.

Political and public opinion in Sweden and Finland swung dramatically in favour of NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Read more: Finland in NATO ‘creates a problem for Russia’, says Lithuanian defence chief

Sweden
Magdalena Andersson
# News# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak
1 h ago

Lithuania and Poland eye joint military purchases, minister says

Lithuanian military
2 h ago

Lithuanian parties draft ‘national agreement’ on defence: no universal conscription or 3% military spending

A couple during a pride march in Vilnius in 2020
3 h ago

Over 250 academics voice backing for Lithuania’s same-sex partnership bill

Demining operation near Kyiv in Ukraine
4 h ago

Baltics, Poland urge EU to coordinate demining mission in Ukraine

March in support of Ukraine
7 h ago

Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
7 h ago

Lithuania officially recalls its ambassador from Moscow

Handcuffs (associative image)
7 h ago

Crime level up in Lithuania, Ukrainians among victims

Shopping
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monster bites

Triubute to Mantas Kvedaravičius
1 d ago

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker to premiere at Cannes

NATO flag
1 d ago

Finland in NATO ‘creates a problem for Russia’, says Lithuanian defence chief

Shopping
2022.05.13 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monster bites

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
2022.05.13 09:16

Lithuania officially recalls its ambassador from Moscow

Handcuffs (associative image)
2022.05.13 09:00

Crime level up in Lithuania, Ukrainians among victims

March in support of Ukraine
2022.05.13 09:46

Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

A couple during a pride march in Vilnius in 2020
2022.05.13 12:50

Over 250 academics voice backing for Lithuania’s same-sex partnership bill

Lithuanian military
2022.05.13 14:23

Lithuanian parties draft ‘national agreement’ on defence: no universal conscription or 3% military spending

Demining operation near Kyiv in Ukraine
2022.05.13 11:53

Baltics, Poland urge EU to coordinate demining mission in Ukraine

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak
2022.05.13 15:30

Lithuania and Poland eye joint military purchases, minister says