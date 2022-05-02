Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.

News

7 min. ago

Amid calls to secede, Orthodox Christians in Lithuania rally for ‘church unity’

Facemask

News

29 min. ago

Lithuania lifts coronavirus-related ‘extreme situation’

Lithuania's Justice Ministry

News

45 min. ago

Lithuania expands hate crime criteria to include skin colour, ethnicity

Lithuanian flag (associative image)

News

2 h ago

The 'smart power' of Lithuanian foreign policy – opinion

Hanna Bilobrova, the fiancée of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius who was killed in Mariupol

News

22 h ago

'They thought he was undercover sniper' – fiancée of Lithuanian filmmaker killed in Mariupol

Orthodox Deacon Viktoras Miniotas

News

1 d ago

'Fear is the foundation of Moscow Patriarchate' – interview

Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin

News

1 d ago

For both Germany and Russia, Eastern Europe is just a nuisance – opinion

Russia's war against Ukraine (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Shaken by reports of rape, Bosnian war crimes survivors urge Ukrainian women to document everything

Monika Liu

News

2022.04.30 10:00

Lithuania’s Monika Liu prepares for Eurovision: fans are fine with song in Lithuanian

Lithuanian medics heading to Ukraine.

News

2022.04.29 17:46

Half of Lithuanian medical team stays in Ukraine, others return home

'Z' symbol seen in Russia.

News

2022.04.29 17:30

Is it Putin who is waging 'Putin’s war'? – opinion

NATO flags

News

2022.04.29 16:28

‘Deterrence no longer enough’ – Baltic states, Poland call for more NATO forces

Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

2022.04.29 14:00

Lithuania ends Covid-related 'extreme situation' – what you need to know

Vaccination

News

2022.04.29 13:25

Baltic states scratch heads over Covid vaccine surplus

Lithuanian border guards

News

2022.04.29 13:12

Lithuania's border guard chief received threats, links them to Belarusian special services

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin

News

2022.04.29 11:44

On the radar of authoritarian regimes – Lithuania assesses its security threats

News

2022.05.02 10:02

Amid calls to secede, Orthodox Christians in Lithuania rally for ‘church unity’

BNS2022.05.02 10:02
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.

The march included "prayers for the unity of the Church and for the cessation of the fratricidal war in Ukraine", according to the Chancellery of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese.

This comes amid a conflict within the church over the Moscow Patriarchate’s support for the war in Ukraine.

The demonstration was organised under the invitation of the head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese, Metropolitan Innokenty. He has recently dismissed three priests, Vitalijus Mockus, Gintaras Jurgis Sungaila and Vitalis Dauparas, for criticising the invasion of Ukraine and the Russian Orthodox Church's support for the war.

Read more: 'Fear is the foundation of Moscow Patriarchate' – interview

Some Lithuanian Orthodox priests have decided to appeal to the patriarch of Constantinople to allow them to switch jurisdictions.
Metropolitan Innokenty says that the Orthodox Church in Lithuania is going through a difficult time and calls for "the support of all the faithful".

The Lithuanian Orthodox Church, one of Lithuania’s nine traditional religious communities, is a metropolitanate within the Patriarchate of Moscow and All Russia.

Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.
# News
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Facemask
29 min. ago

Lithuania lifts coronavirus-related ‘extreme situation’

Lithuania's Justice Ministry
45 min. ago

Lithuania expands hate crime criteria to include skin colour, ethnicity

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
7
2 h ago

The 'smart power' of Lithuanian foreign policy – opinion

7
Hanna Bilobrova, the fiancée of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius who was killed in Mariupol
5
22 h ago

'They thought he was undercover sniper' – fiancée of Lithuanian filmmaker killed in Mariupol

5
Orthodox Deacon Viktoras Miniotas
5
1 d ago

'Fear is the foundation of Moscow Patriarchate' – interview

5
Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin
6
1 d ago

For both Germany and Russia, Eastern Europe is just a nuisance – opinion

6
Russia's war against Ukraine (associative image)
5
1 d ago

Shaken by reports of rape, Bosnian war crimes survivors urge Ukrainian women to document everything

5
Monika Liu
5
2022.04.30 10:00

Lithuania’s Monika Liu prepares for Eurovision: fans are fine with song in Lithuanian

5
Lithuanian medics heading to Ukraine.
2022.04.29 17:46

Half of Lithuanian medical team stays in Ukraine, others return home

'Z' symbol seen in Russia.
7
2022.04.29 17:30

Is it Putin who is waging 'Putin’s war'? – opinion

7
Hanna Bilobrova, the fiancée of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius who was killed in Mariupol
5
2022.05.01 12:00

'They thought he was undercover sniper' – fiancée of Lithuanian filmmaker killed in Mariupol

5
Lithuanian flag (associative image)
7
2022.05.02 08:00

The 'smart power' of Lithuanian foreign policy – opinion

7
Lithuania's Justice Ministry
2022.05.02 09:24

Lithuania expands hate crime criteria to include skin colour, ethnicity

Facemask
2022.05.02 09:40

Lithuania lifts coronavirus-related ‘extreme situation’