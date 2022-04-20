Russian consulate in Klaipėda

Lithuania shuts Russian consulate

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,110 new cases, seven deaths

Lithuanian municipalities allowed to remove Soviet heritage at cemeteries

MG Group case legalises political corruption in Lithuania – opposition

'I've always identified most with my Lithuanian side', says American who obtained Lithuanian citizenship

Protest outside Russian embassy in Vilnius draws attention to Ukrainian rape victims

Court acquits defendants in Lithuania's MG Group corruption case

Lithuania bans symbols of Russia's war against Ukraine

Head of Lithuanian Orthodox Church denies supporting war, accuses priests of conspiracy

Disconnecting from BRELL would not affect Lithuania's national security – minister

Lithuania to start treating Covid as a regular disease

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 453 new cases, three deaths

'Ironically, Russians feel themselves victims' – interview with Russia anthropologist

The lightness of being serious. Short stories by Giedra Radvilavičiūtė

'We didn't want to wait for Russian structures to ruin our lives': Lithuanian woman returned from Moscow

Lesser-known Lithuanian attractions for spring getaways to nature

Lithuania shuts Russian consulate

Russian consulate in Klaipėda
Russian consulate in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

Russia’s consulate in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda has ceased operations, it announced on Tuesday.

In early April, Lithuania downgrade the diplomatic ties between Vilnius and Moscow to the level of charges d’affaires and ordered the Russian ambassador to leave the country in the wake of Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

On April 4, the Russian embassy was notified by the Lithuanian ministry about the decision to revoke the authorisation of Russia’s Consulate General in Klaipėda. Its staff was then given 15 days to leave Lithuania.

An announcement in the Russian language that the consulate was no longer providing services appeared on its website on Tuesday.

Russian consulate in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

On April 8, the Russian embassy in Vilnius also sent a note to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry notifying that Russian Ambassador Alexey Isakov would leave the country by April 11, the ministry told BNS.

Following Lithuania’s decision to downgrade its diplomatic ties with Russia, relations will be maintained at the level of lower-level diplomats.

