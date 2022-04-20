Lithuania shuts Russian consulate

Russia’s consulate in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda has ceased operations, it announced on Tuesday.

In early April, Lithuania downgrade the diplomatic ties between Vilnius and Moscow to the level of charges d’affaires and ordered the Russian ambassador to leave the country in the wake of Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

On April 4, the Russian embassy was notified by the Lithuanian ministry about the decision to revoke the authorisation of Russia’s Consulate General in Klaipėda. Its staff was then given 15 days to leave Lithuania.

An announcement in the Russian language that the consulate was no longer providing services appeared on its website on Tuesday.

Russian consulate in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

On April 8, the Russian embassy in Vilnius also sent a note to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry notifying that Russian Ambassador Alexey Isakov would leave the country by April 11, the ministry told BNS.

Following Lithuania’s decision to downgrade its diplomatic ties with Russia, relations will be maintained at the level of lower-level diplomats.