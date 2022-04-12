War refugee and 300 Lithuanians dedicate song to Ukraine – video

Around 300 Lithuanians came together to sing with Ukrainian refugee Eliza Izmalkova. Together, they performed a Ukrainian folk song popularised by Andriy Khlyvnyuk, leader of the Ukrainian band Boombox.

The organisers of the performance aim to reach the hearts of listeners around the world and encourage them to contribute financially to Ukraine’s victory. They hope that the song could lift the spirits of the Ukrainian people in their fight against great evil and injustice.

Eliza is a 21-year-old singer from Ukraine. She had to flee her home after Russia annexed Crimea and started the war in Eastern Ukraine in 2014. She has been living and studying in Lithuania since 2015.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Eliza’s family lost their home for the second time because it was destroyed by the Russian occupiers. Eliza’s mother and brother remained in Ukraine to fight for their country’s freedom.