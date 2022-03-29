Ukrainian refugees.

News

23 min. ago

Lithuanian PM warns of ‘propaganda’ alleging poor conditions for Ukrainian refugees

War in Ukraine

News

53 min. ago

Over half of Lithuanians send aid to Ukraine – poll

Marina Abramović in Kaunas

News

1 h ago

Being here, I think about war in Ukraine, says Abramović in Lithuania‘s Kaunas

Vilnius authorities will start towing away improperly parked cars

News

1 h ago

Vilnius authorities take action against improperly parked cars

LRT.lt news website (associative image)

News

2 h ago

LRT launches Ukrainian-language information centre for refugees

Russian flag.

News

3 h ago

Russia expels four Lithuanian diplomats

Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT)

News

3 h ago

Lithuania freezes €14m in funds due to Russia, Belarus sanctions

NATO troops in Lithuania

News

3 h ago

‘You will never become NATO members’: against all odds, Lithuania celebrates 18 years in the alliance

Lithuanian police raided a call centre suspected of fraud

News

4 h ago

Lithuania and Latvia bust international call centre fraud scheme

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

News

4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,823 new cases, seven deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian FM: Putin must go, but West will not interfere

Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian prosecutors to probe war crimes

NATO in Lithuania.

News

7 h ago

‘It has even more meaning today’: Lithuania marks its NATO anniversary

Lithuanian farmlands

News

8 h ago

Could the war in Ukraine trigger a global food crisis?

Karolis Sankauskas' initiative provides support for war-torn Ukraine

News

22 h ago

'We realised if Russian attack is not stopped, it would reach Lithuania'

Mikhail Gorbachev

News

23 h ago

Court in Lithuania proceeds with case against Gorbachev

News

2022.03.29 16:30

Lithuanian PM warns of ‘propaganda’ alleging poor conditions for Ukrainian refugees

BNS2022.03.29 16:30
Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainian refugees. / P. Peleckis/BNS

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has called on people to consider information about Ukrainians allegedly complaining about their living conditions in Lithuania critically, as it may be part of Russian propaganda.

"There's been an increase in the number of such messages in the public space," she told reporters at the Seimas on Tuesday. "The propaganda, which aims to discredit the Ukrainians' struggle for their independence, is also contributing to this."

However, she stressed that some complaints may be genuine.

"My own experience of volunteering at a registration centre is that people are usually very tired and very exhausted emotionally,” Šimonytė said. “The most common request I hear from people [...] is just to be able to put their head on a pillow somewhere safe and rest.”

"I have not heard any major complaints or reproaches,” she added.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave the country. Over 36,000 people have now registered as refugees in Lithuania.

According to a recent poll, over 50 percent of people in Lithuania have provided aid or helped Ukrainian refugees at home.

Read more: Over half of Lithuanians send aid to Ukraine – poll

Ukrainian refugees.
Russia's war against Ukraine.
# Society# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
War in Ukraine
54 min. ago

Over half of Lithuanians send aid to Ukraine – poll

Marina Abramović in Kaunas
7
1 h ago

Being here, I think about war in Ukraine, says Abramović in Lithuania‘s Kaunas

7
Vilnius authorities will start towing away improperly parked cars
1 h ago

Vilnius authorities take action against improperly parked cars

LRT.lt news website (associative image)
2 h ago

LRT launches Ukrainian-language information centre for refugees

Russian flag.
3 h ago

Russia expels four Lithuanian diplomats

updated
Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT)
3 h ago

Lithuania freezes €14m in funds due to Russia, Belarus sanctions

NATO troops in Lithuania
5
3 h ago

‘You will never become NATO members’: against all odds, Lithuania celebrates 18 years in the alliance

5
Lithuanian police raided a call centre suspected of fraud
4 h ago

Lithuania and Latvia bust international call centre fraud scheme

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,823 new cases, seven deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin
5 h ago

Lithuanian FM: Putin must go, but West will not interfere

Karolis Sankauskas' initiative provides support for war-torn Ukraine
7
2022.03.28 17:55

'We realised if Russian attack is not stopped, it would reach Lithuania'

7
Mikhail Gorbachev
2022.03.28 17:36

Court in Lithuania proceeds with case against Gorbachev

Lithuanian police raided a call centre suspected of fraud
2022.03.29 12:23

Lithuania and Latvia bust international call centre fraud scheme

Mariupol
2022.03.28 17:30

#Voice from Mariupol: 'His death caught him at the bread kiosk'

NATO troops in Lithuania
5
2022.03.29 12:55

‘You will never become NATO members’: against all odds, Lithuania celebrates 18 years in the alliance

5
Lithuanian farmlands
5
2022.03.29 08:00

Could the war in Ukraine trigger a global food crisis?

5
Russian flag.
2022.03.29 13:51

Russia expels four Lithuanian diplomats

updated
NATO in Lithuania.
2022.03.29 09:37

‘It has even more meaning today’: Lithuania marks its NATO anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin
2022.03.29 11:51

Lithuanian FM: Putin must go, but West will not interfere

Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT)
2022.03.29 13:36

Lithuania freezes €14m in funds due to Russia, Belarus sanctions