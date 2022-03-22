News

2022.03.22 14:03

Baltics in talks to close ports to Russian ships

BNS2022.03.22 14:03
Port of Klaipėda
Port of Klaipėda / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

Lithuania is ready to close its seaport of Klaipėda to Russian ships, but it is still coordinating the move with neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said on Tuesday.

"Such a draft has been prepared, but the process of coordination with our neighbours is still underway," she told reporters. "It would be better if it were a regional project, a regional decision, but there is no agreement with other countries yet."

Ideally, it should be an EU-wide decision that would eliminate "all possibilities of arbitration", the prime minister noted.

"But those arbitration possibilities are probably limited: ports in Lithuania and elsewhere in Western Europe are perhaps not directly complimentary," she said. "So, it's important for us to come to an agreement in our neighbourhood, but I think we will manage to do so."

Transport ministers from Lithuania and other neighbouring countries are planning to turn to the European Commission over the issue, according to Šimonytė.

"If there is no decision, no clearer movement, I think we will continue to coordinate this among us," she added.

Port of Klaipėda
LNG terminal in Lithuania's Klaipėda
Klaipėda Port
# News# Baltics and Russia# Baltic States
