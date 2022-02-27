News

2022.02.27 12:30

‘This industry is resistant to change’: Lithuanian designer creates zero-waste fashion

Ieva Žigaitė, LRT.lt2022.02.27 12:30
Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė
Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė / I. Žigaitė

Lithuanian designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė has graduated from a prestigious design school in Glasgow, where she became passionate about zero-waste fashion. Her clothes are not only waste-free but also convey a social message.

The designer, also known as Mali Keli, cuts garments and sews clothes in a way that leaves no waste behind. For example, she turns the fabric, which was left after making a jacket, into a scarf.

Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė grew up in a creative environment but was not always interested in fashion design.

“I wasn’t even thinking about creating something that already exists in abundance,” the designer said, adding that there are enough clothes on earth for everyone to get dressed for many years to come.

Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė
Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė / I. Žigaitė

In Glasgow, she chose to study textile design. But it was here that she met one of the world’s pioneers of zero-waste fashion, who was also her teacher, and got inspired to try making clothes in a sustainable way.

“Zero-waste design was like an enlightenment for me. I realised that I can make my ideas a reality and create in a way that leaves no waste behind,” Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė said.

According to her, there are not many designers and brands that create zero-waste fashion because the industry is resistant to change.

Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė
Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė / I. Žigaitė

But Mali Keli’s clothes are not only sustainable. She also often encodes a social message in the fabric’s prints, she said.

Recently, the designer decided to open up about her own mental health issues and her four-year recovery journey.

“[Talking about it] is hard, but it gives me a lot of joy because I really believe that if someone reads it, he or she might see that it is possible to live with these difficulties and to get out of them,” she said.

Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskė's social message
Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskė's social message / I. Žigaitės

“I see a lot of sense in talking because if I had seen myself six years ago, it would have had a big impact on me,” Mali Keli added.

According to the woman, she is lucky to have discovered an activity that allows her to create, realise herself, as well as engage in a meaningful dialogue with other people.

Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė
Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė
Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė
Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskė's social message
Zero-waste designer Ieva Keliauskaitė-Mališauskaitė
# Features
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
3 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for EU candidate status to Ukraine

Arvydas Anušauskas
3 h ago

Netherlands sending 70 additional troops to Lithuania – defence minister

Aeroflot aircraft (associative image)
21 h ago

Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian aircraft

Šiauliai
5
23 h ago

Amid depopulation, some Lithuanian towns risk losing ‘big city’ status

5
Electricity
1 d ago

'Lithuanians' homes will stay warm': authorities assure energy security amid Russia aggression

Russian flag (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania will no longer allow Russian citizens to come for healthcare services

Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on Thursday morning
1 d ago

Lithuanian Embassy in Ukraine to operate from Polish border amid Russia attack

People sheltering in metro stations in Kyiv as Russia launches air attacks on the Ukrainian capital
7
1 d ago

‘I don’t want to believe this is happening’: people in Kyiv seek shelter from air attacks

7
Russian President Vladimir Putin on TV
1 d ago

Lithuania bans Russian, Belarusian TV channels over war incitement

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda ik Kyiv
1 d ago

Lithuanian president suggests kicking Russia out of G20, other organisations

Aeroflot aircraft (associative image)
2022.02.26 16:30

Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian aircraft

Šiauliai
5
2022.02.26 14:30

Amid depopulation, some Lithuanian towns risk losing ‘big city’ status

5
Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
2022.02.27 10:31

Lithuanian president calls for EU candidate status to Ukraine

Arvydas Anušauskas
2022.02.27 10:21

Netherlands sending 70 additional troops to Lithuania – defence minister