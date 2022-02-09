News

2022.02.09 17:42

Russian troops in Belarus fast approaching 30,000 – minister

BNS2022.02.09 17:42
Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills in Belarus
Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills in Belarus / Vida Press

The number of Russian troops in Belarus is rapidly increasing, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Wednesday.

“[The number of Russian troops in Belarus] is approaching 30,000 very fast,” the minister told reporters in Rukla, where he attended the events marking the 5th anniversary of NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup deployment in Lithuania.

According to Anušauskas, the Russian forces in Belarus “are oriented south” against Ukraine.

“Whether it is part of the exercise or not, it is already being perceived by military experts as an extremely dangerous situation, [...] first of all, for Ukraine,” he said.

Russia is hiding the real number of troops involved in the drills in Belarus, scheduled for February 10-20, Anušauskas said.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and President Gitanas Nausėda in Rukla
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and President Gitanas Nausėda in Rukla / Defence Ministry

“We are well aware that most of the time, it is just a show, and for full transparency, we need detailed information about the drills, the number of participants, their composition and equipment,” the minister said.

“What we see in Belarus doesn’t correspond to the publicly declared figures,” he added.

The Kremlin says the Russian troops will leave Belarus after the drills but gives no specific date for their withdrawal.

Read more: Lithuanian military put on raised alert due to drills in Belarus

Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills in Belarus
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and President Gitanas Nausėda in Rukla
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Ukrainian Armed Forces
1 h ago

Lithuania prepares to take in refugees from Ukraine if needed – officials

January 13, 1991, events in Vilnius
4 h ago

Greek court refuses to extradite Ukrainian January 13 trial convict to Lithuania

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne
4 h ago

Australia and Lithuania to jointly counter China‘s pressure

Heating plant in Vilnius
5 h ago

After December heating shock, Vilnius residents are in for even bigger bills

A coronavirus testing site
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 13,149 new cases as half tests come back positive

Senukai, a DYI chain owned by Kesko group
8 h ago

Belarus pushing out Lithuanian businesses in retaliation for sanctions – media

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė
8 h ago

Lithuanian PM meets UK’s Johnson, agrees on security assistance, but no details yet

Port in Hong Kong, China (associative image)
5
9 h ago

Lithuanian growth prospects unfazed by China row – for now

5
Stembridge School in Vilnius
5
10 h ago

Private Belarusian school in Vilnius raises questions over links with Minsk regime and labour practices

5
Achema
5
1 d ago

Achema strike first of this scale in Lithuania, but management will not budge

5
A coronavirus testing site
2022.02.09 10:57

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 13,149 new cases as half tests come back positive

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.02.09 10:04

Lithuanian PM meets UK’s Johnson, agrees on security assistance, but no details yet

Heating plant in Vilnius
2022.02.09 13:38

After December heating shock, Vilnius residents are in for even bigger bills

Stembridge School in Vilnius
5
2022.02.09 08:00

Private Belarusian school in Vilnius raises questions over links with Minsk regime and labour practices

5
Senukai, a DYI chain owned by Kesko group
2022.02.09 10:31

Belarus pushing out Lithuanian businesses in retaliation for sanctions – media

Port in Hong Kong, China (associative image)
5
2022.02.09 09:00

Lithuanian growth prospects unfazed by China row – for now

5
January 13, 1991, events in Vilnius
2022.02.09 14:20

Greek court refuses to extradite Ukrainian January 13 trial convict to Lithuania

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne
2022.02.09 13:59

Australia and Lithuania to jointly counter China‘s pressure

Ukrainian Armed Forces
2022.02.09 16:56

Lithuania prepares to take in refugees from Ukraine if needed – officials