Four advance to Lithuania’s Eurovision final

The first semi-final of Lithuania's Eurovision contest selected four performances to compete for the ticket to Turin.

Of the nine performers, Justė Kraujelytė, Lolita Zero, Gebrasy, and Queens of Roses were deemed – by a combined jury and televoter score – worthy to continue in the national race.

The second semi-final next Saturday will pick four more finalists.

Take a look at the winning performances:

Justė Kraujelytė, Hot to Get My Life Back

Lolita Zero, Not Your Mother

Gebrasy, Into Your Arms

Queens of Roses, Washing Machine