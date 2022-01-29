News

2022.01.29 23:24

Four advance to Lithuania’s Eurovision final

LRT.lt2022.01.29 23:24
Justė Kraujelytė
Justė Kraujelytė / E. Blaževič/LRT

The first semi-final of Lithuania's Eurovision contest selected four performances to compete for the ticket to Turin.

Of the nine performers, Justė Kraujelytė, Lolita Zero, Gebrasy, and Queens of Roses were deemed – by a combined jury and televoter score – worthy to continue in the national race.

The second semi-final next Saturday will pick four more finalists.

Take a look at the winning performances:

Justė Kraujelytė, Hot to Get My Life Back

Eurovizija 2022. I pusfinalis. Justė Kraujelytė – „How to Get My Life Back“

Lolita Zero, Not Your Mother

Eurovizija 2022. I pusfinalis. Lolita Zero – „Not Your Mother“

Gebrasy, Into Your Arms

Eurovizija 2022. I pusfinalis. Gebrasy – „Into Your Arms“

Queens of Roses, Washing Machine

Eurovizija 2022. I pusfinalis. „Queens of Roses“ – „Washing Machine“
