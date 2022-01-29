Four advance to Lithuania’s Eurovision final

The first semi-final of Lithuania's Eurovision contest selected four performances to compete for the ticket to Turin.
Of the nine performers, Justė Kraujelytė, Lolita Zero, Gebrasy, and Queens of Roses were deemed – by a combined jury and televoter score – worthy to continue in the national race.
The second semi-final next Saturday will pick four more finalists.
Take a look at the winning performances:
Justė Kraujelytė, Hot to Get My Life Back
Lolita Zero, Not Your Mother
Gebrasy, Into Your Arms
Queens of Roses, Washing Machine