Hundreds of students spend Christmas in isolation as school teacher fails to take Covid test

Students in Kėdainiai, central Lithuania, had to go into self-quarantine right before Christmas after their teacher was diagnosed with Covid-19. The teacher had come to school following a 10-day quarantine, but refused to get tested.

Six students of Aušra Progymnasium have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since they attended the teacher's classes, according to headmistress Lina Adomaitienė.

The mother of one of the students has told a local newspaper, Kėdainių Mugė, that her daughter was forced to stay in self-isolation throughout Christmas and has come down with Covid-19.

The teacher in the school was not vaccinated and had herself been in self-isolation before resuming teaching. She refused to do a test immediately, according to the mother, but was diagnosed with the disease several days later, during mandatory testing.

As a result, 159 students were instructed to go into 10-day self-isolation, according to Adomaitienė, who said the school regretted the “unpleasant” situation.

“On December 18, I received information that this teacher was diagnosed with Covid-19 – she had returned from self-isolation and been advised to take a PGR test. The school's public health specialist had been trying to convince the teacher to do it, but she wouldn't do the test,” Adomaitienė told LRT.lt.

There are about 800 students in Auršra Progymnasium, the headmistress said, and 72 teachers, only five of whom have not been vaccinated.

“Our teachers are responsible. And this particular teacher is also a responsible, veteran employee. I do not know why this happened, I cannot comment,” Adomaitienė said.

At the moment, the school is on a winter break until January 10.