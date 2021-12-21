Changes to Lithuania’s Covid certificate system – what you need to know

On December 28, Lithuania will update the rules for its national Covid certificates, the so-called Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas). Here's what you need to know.

Starting on December 28, people will be required to get a booster vaccine shot seven months after their full vaccination to continue to be eligible for the pass. The certificate will also no longer be accessible to those who have tested positive for the coronavirus more than seven months prior.

Children above the age of 12 years and two months will also be required to have a Covid pass to access certain services. Children aged 12–16 will acquire the pass after getting fully vaccinated or recovering from the coronavirus. The certificates will also be valid for seven months.

Children will also be eligible after undergoing a serological antibody test after which the certificate will be valid for 60 days. It will then be extended by undergoing regular testing at school or doing a PCR test at a mobile testing site every seven days. The testing will be paid for by the state.

The national Covid certficiate system, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas). / J. Stacevičius/LRT

For adults, the Opportunity Pass will be extended for 60 days after getting a positive serological antibody test result. A negative PCR test will be valid for three days.

The first serological antibody test for adults will be covered by the state, all subsequent ones will have to be paid for by the individual.

The certificate will not have an expiry date under the following conditions:

– If a personwho has recovered from Covid-19 (with the infection confirmed by a PCR test) and has been fully vaccinated.

– If a fully vaccinated person later got infected and recovered from Covid-19.

– If a person who has received one shot of the vaccine, then got infected with the coronavirus, later received the second jab.

EU Digital COVID Certificate / Christophe Licoppe/EC - Audiovisual Service

European Covid pass to be valid for longer

Under new rules published by the European Commission on Tuesday, The EU Digital COVID Certificate will be valid for nine months.



A booster shot or a negative test will be required to extend the pass from February 1, according to the European Commission.

Brussels has recommended applying the same rules in each member state. However, Lithuania will keep its national certifcate valid for seven months.