News

2021.10.28 09:38

Lithuanian president says EU's refusal to fund border wall is just ‘statements’

BNS2021.10.28 09:38
Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus / EPSO-G

Lithuania will continue seeking that the EU give funding to the construction of a barrier along its border with Belarus, President Gitanas Nausėda insists. His Estonian counterpart says Tallinn “is ready to come to Lithuania's aid in this matter”.

Statements that the EU will provide no funding for border walls are just “the first attempts” to react to the recent EU summit's conclusions on migration, Lithuanian President Nausėda said on Wednesday.

Read more: European Council condemns Belarus' ‘hybrid attacks’ on EU borders, calls for migration reform

His comment came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that “that there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls” from the EU budget.

“As to funding for the wall, the chosen wording [in the European Council's document] was practically proposed by the countries most affected by the migration crisis,” Nausėda said at a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Vilnius. “And Lithuania played a key role in getting this wording adopted.”

“However, the European Council does not give instructions. It does not write down in detail what measures and actions should be taken; it primarily gives a political order to the executive bodies,” he said.

Read more: Migration crisis in Baltics and Poland

Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“That is why individual statements that the wall will be financed or the wall will not be financed are still the first attempts to fill in [...] this text of guidelines set by the European Council.”

Last week's EU summit was important because “it definitely achieved a breakthrough” in condemning the actions of Belarus, which is sending migrants to its borders with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, as a “hybrid migration attack”, according to Nausėda.

The EU leaders' call on the European Commission to propose “measures and adequate financing” to stop migration and “provide an appropriate response” was a significant message, he said.

The president noted that almost half of the EU's member countries supported the position of Lithuania and other states on changing the EU's migration rules and using the bloc's budget to finance border barriers.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“We have had a great start and now we need to keep working. The decision has been made and the EU's political stance is clear: this is a response, this is a swift reaction to prevent the Belarusian regime from using human beings as a weapon against sovereign neighbouring countries,” he said.

Karis said that although “no funding has been allocated for now”, there is still hope that the decision can be reversed, adding that Estonia supports Lithuania's position.

“If Lithuania needs help, Estonia is ready to come to Lithuania's aid in this matter, as it has done in the past,” he said.

Estonian President Alar Karis
Estonian President Alar Karis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Last Friday, EU leaders condemned Belarus for “hybrid attacks” by instrumentalising migrants for political purposes and warned that the bloc would take “further restrictive measures” against legal and natural persons "as a matter of urgency".

Von der Leyen said, however, that there was a long-standing position “that there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls”.

Almost 4,200 irregular migrants have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus so far this year.

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
1 / 4EPSO-G
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
2 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
Estonian President Alar Karis
Estonian President Alar Karis
3 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
4 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
# News# Migration crisis# Baltics and the EU
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Estonian President Alar Karis
15 h ago

Estonian president in Vilnius: EU must impose new restrictions on Belarus

Migrants in Lithuania
16 h ago

EU's 5th Belarus sanction package to target officials involved in migrant trafficking – official

Heating plant
16 h ago

Vilnius decides to ban coal heating after recommendation falls on deaf ears

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
17 h ago

Despite China’s ‘irritation’, Lithuania’s position on Taiwan ‘remains unchanged’ – president

‘Astravyets drill’ in Lithuania
17 h ago

Lithuania earmarks €100m to prep for possible accident at Belarus nuclear plant

Singapore
18 h ago

Lithuania continues diplomatic push in East Asia with new embassy in Singapore

Rasos Cemetery in Vilnius
18 h ago

‘Let's not make new graves’: Lithuanian ministry urges caution to prevent Covid spike over All Souls' weekend

Doctor
19 h ago

Lithuania mulls mandatory jobs in rural hospitals to stop medics leaving the country

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
20 h ago

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus

Clock
21 h ago

Lithuanian minister calls on EU to abandon daylight saving time

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
2021.10.27 13:11

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus

Quarantine in Lithuania.
2021.10.27 10:55

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports another hike with 3,509 new cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin
2021.10.27 10:15

After breaking off NATO ties, Russia to focus on Baltics – opinion

Rasos Cemetery in Vilnius
2021.10.27 15:05

‘Let's not make new graves’: Lithuanian ministry urges caution to prevent Covid spike over All Souls' weekend

Polish troops at a military parade in Warsaw
2021.10.27 11:13

Poland to double its military amid ‘Russia's imperial ambitions’ and Belarus threats

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2021.10.27 16:42

Despite China’s ‘irritation’, Lithuania’s position on Taiwan ‘remains unchanged’ – president

Doctor
2021.10.27 14:00

Lithuania mulls mandatory jobs in rural hospitals to stop medics leaving the country

Heating plant
2021.10.27 17:15

Vilnius decides to ban coal heating after recommendation falls on deaf ears

Clock
2021.10.27 12:28

Lithuanian minister calls on EU to abandon daylight saving time

Singapore
2021.10.27 15:27

Lithuania continues diplomatic push in East Asia with new embassy in Singapore