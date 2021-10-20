EU reiterates support for Lithuania in diplomatic spat with Beijing

A top EU official has reiterated support and solidarity for Lithuania in its diplomatic row with China over its moves to build closer relations with Taiwan.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament in Strasbourg debated a position paper on the EU's relations with the self-ruled island that Beijing considers part of China.

Read more: Politico: Lithuania dragged EU into its showdown with China

“Lithuania and all member states [who] find themselves coerced for taking decisions that China finds offensive need support and our solidarity. The EU will continue to push back at these attempts and adopt appropriate tools, such as the anti-coercion instrument, currently under preparation,” said European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager while addressing the EP.

A draft of the anti-coercion instrument is expected in December. It would give the EU a mandate to retaliate for perceived economic bullying.

Lithuania has recently announced plans to open a Taiwan representative office in Vilnius. In response, China has recalled its ambassador in Vilnius. In August, Beijing stopped Chinese freight trains from travelling to Lithuania, while Lithuanian businesses have reported their partners in China are ending trade contracts.

Read more: ‘No substitute for China’. Lithuanian firms losing business amid row with Beijing

Taiwan / AP

Vestager said that the EU “has to address China’s assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan’s like-minded partners” and that it wanted to “further engage [with Taipei] in respect of the European Union’s one China policy”.

The EP's position paper on Taiwan is to be voted on this week. The recommendations outlined in the report urge EU institutions to “urgently begin an impact assessment, public consultation and scoping exercise on a bilateral investment agreement” with Taiwan; to condemn China’s “continued military belligerence against Taiwan”; to advocate for Taiwanese observer status at international organisations including the World Health Organization and Interpol, and to “express solidarity” with Lithuania in its row with Beijing over plans to set up a Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius.