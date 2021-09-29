Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports highest daily count since January

Lithuania has registered 1,847 new coronavirus infections and 14 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

This is the highest number of new cases since early January, when the country was coming off its December 2020 peak.

Only one of the fatalities confirmed on Wednesday morning was fully vaccinated.

A total of 6,900 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,722 who have received their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has remained unchanged over the past 24 hours, standing at 1,171, including 129 ICU cases.

Over 16,700 PCR tests and 10,000 antigen tests have been done in Lithuania over the past 24 hours.

In all, Lithuania has vaccinated 62.3 percent of its population with at least one shot.

The country's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 656.3 new cases per 100,000 people.