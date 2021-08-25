News

2021.08.25 14:30

More Afghan translators land in Lithuania, operation to wrap up Thursday

BNS2021.08.25 14:30
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania / BNS

Another 50 Afghan nationals who had worked with the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Afghanistan arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday afternoon.

“Another plane has just brought 50 Afghans and a third plane is expected today,” Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas posted on Facebook.

“Tomorrow, Operation Kabul 11 will be officially over and everyone will return to Lithuania, along with the last group of evacuees,” he said.

Lithuania has ten military personnel and a diplomat working in Kabul on the evacuation of Afghans who worked with its troops.

Fourteen Afghan interpreters with families, 50 people in total, were flown to Vilnius early on Wednesday and temporarily accommodated in the central district of Raseiniai.

Around 5,000 Lithuanian troops were involved in US-led and NATO missions in Afghanistan for almost 20 years between 2002 and 2021.

Read more: First group of Afghan translators reach Lithuania

Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas / E. Blaževič/LRT

A total of 115 translators had contracts with the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Afghanistan.

Six Afghan nationals – a man who worked as a driver at the European Union Representation in Kabul and his family members – were relocated to Lithuania last week.

It was reported earlier that around 100 translators who had helped Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan, as well as their families, were awaiting evacuation to Lithuania, fearing repressions from the Taliban.

Agnė Bilotaitė
Agnė Bilotaitė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Smooth asylum procedure

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has vowed to ensure smooth asylum procedures for the Afghan families relocated to Lithuania.

“Obviously, they will go through different procedures as they are likely to be granted the refugee status. These are not economic [migrants] or people Lukashenko is using to put pressure on Lithuania,” the minister told journalists on Wednesday.

“I think everything will go smoothly and the Migration Department is ready to ensure that all procedures go smoothly and as effective as possible,” she added.

Lithuania to take in 200

Lithuania will take in up to 200 Afghans, the government decided on Wednesday, allocating around 600,000 euros for covering their needs.

People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania / BNS

“The draft resolution has been prepared in light of the difficult situation in Afghanistan [and] the threat to Afghan citizens who assisted the armed forces of Lithuania and other NATO member countries, and persons related to them by family ties,” the government resolution reads.

The document instructs the Defence Ministry to organise the relocation of up to 200 eligible Afghans to Lithuania and to provide for their needs once they are in the country.

“We already know the exact number, which is lower, but [the maximum number] is included [in the resolution] based on the Migration Commission's decision,” Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said after the cabinet meeting.

“The preliminary sum of money needed to resettle and accommodate Afghan citizens is 600,000 euros,” he added.

People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
Agnė Bilotaitė
Arvydas Anušauskas
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
1 / 5BNS
Agnė Bilotaitė
Agnė Bilotaitė
2 / 5D. Umbrasas/LRT
Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas
3 / 5E. Blaževič/LRT
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
4 / 5BNS
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
5 / 5BNS
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
Agnė Bilotaitė
Arvydas Anušauskas
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
People from Afghanistan arrive in Lithuania
# News# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
The Great Synagogue of Vilnius before WW2
9 min. ago

Archeologists unearth central part of Vilnius Great Synagogue

Anti-vaccination rally outside the Lithuanian parliament on August 10
6
2 h ago

Police gear up for another anti-vaxx rally in Vilnius, intent on preventing riot repeat

6
Czech flag
3 h ago

Czechia donates €0.5m to Lithuania to help deal with irregular migration

Women with facemasks in Vilnius
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports surge of 649 new cases

The first group of Afghan nationals were airlifted to Lithuania on Wednesday
10
5 h ago

First group of Afghan translators reach Lithuania

updated
10
Chinese President Xi Jinping
5
7 h ago

Lithuania’s stand-off with China: what’s next?

5
Coronavirus in Lithuania
21 h ago

Coronavirus infection rate stabilises in Lithuania, but hospitalisations and deaths increasing

The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
30
22 h ago

How Lenin statue fell in Vilnius 30 years ago: 'his legs were cut in line with Lithuanian folk tradition'

photos
30
Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
23 h ago

Austria vows to help Lithuania in EU talks on Belarus border fence funding

Russia's S-400 systems.
23 h ago

Russia mulls selling advanced S-400 air defence systems to Belarus

The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
30
2021.08.24 17:00

How Lenin statue fell in Vilnius 30 years ago: 'his legs were cut in line with Lithuanian folk tradition'

photos
30
Chinese President Xi Jinping
5
2021.08.25 08:00

Lithuania’s stand-off with China: what’s next?

5
The first group of Afghan nationals were airlifted to Lithuania on Wednesday
10
2021.08.25 09:29

First group of Afghan translators reach Lithuania

updated
10
Coronavirus in Lithuania
2021.08.24 17:57

Coronavirus infection rate stabilises in Lithuania, but hospitalisations and deaths increasing

Women with facemasks in Vilnius
2021.08.25 10:22

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports surge of 649 new cases

Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
2021.08.24 16:00

Austria vows to help Lithuania in EU talks on Belarus border fence funding

Russia's S-400 systems.
2021.08.24 15:30

Russia mulls selling advanced S-400 air defence systems to Belarus

Czech flag
2021.08.25 11:25

Czechia donates €0.5m to Lithuania to help deal with irregular migration

Anti-vaccination rally outside the Lithuanian parliament on August 10
6
2021.08.25 12:54

Police gear up for another anti-vaxx rally in Vilnius, intent on preventing riot repeat

6
The Great Synagogue of Vilnius before WW2
2021.08.25 14:55

Archeologists unearth central part of Vilnius Great Synagogue