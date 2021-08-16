News

2021.08.16 13:44

Lithuanian military receives new JLTVs from the US

BNS2021.08.16 13:44
A JLTV
A JLTV / G. Maksimovicz/Defence Ministry

Some 50 new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) from the United States have been delivered to Lithuania. They are part of the deal signed with the US two years ago, according to the Defence Ministry.

The vehicles were shipped from the United States to Germany and were then brought to Lithuania. The country has bought a total of 200 JLTVs from the United States.

The first ones were given to the Lithuanian army's training units in Rukla and Kazlų Rūda, where several dozen drivers and 15 mechanics have been trained so far.

The vehicles have been produced by the American company Oshkosh Defense under a contract signed by the US administration. Its total value stands at 145 million euros.

All JLTVs will be delivered by 2024.

A JLTV
A JLTV
1 / 1G. Maksimovicz/Defence Ministry
A JLTV
# Economy# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
1 h ago

Lithuanian president, PM see 10-point popularity drop as Social Democrats top party ranking

Coronavirus testing site in Vilnius
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 356 new cases, one death

An outdoor cafe in Vilnius
3 h ago

Lithuania starts phasing-in mandatory immunity certificates

Afghanistan (associative image)
3 h ago

Afghan city mayor asks for asylum in Latvia

Covid-19 testing site
4 h ago

People allergic to vaccines, pregnant woman to get free Covid-19 tests in Lithuania

Libya
5
1 d ago

What Libya can learn from the Baltic states – opinion

5
Icelandic cakes created by Loreta.
9
2021.08.14 12:00

Lithuanian woman turns Icelandic nature into awe-inspiring cakes

9
Valdemar Tomaševski at a rally against a migrant camp
5
2021.08.14 10:00

How hate united Lithuania's nationalists and ethnic minorities – opinion

5
Amid migration crisis, Lithuanian nationals join lucrative human smuggling scheme – LRT Investigation
13
2021.08.13 17:30

Amid migration crisis, Lithuanians join lucrative human smuggling schemes – LRT Investigation

13
Lithuanian military patrolling the border with Belarus.
2021.08.13 16:15

Lithuanian president grants extra powers to military in border areas

An outdoor cafe in Vilnius
2021.08.16 10:58

Lithuania starts phasing-in mandatory immunity certificates

Afghanistan (associative image)
2021.08.16 10:17

Afghan city mayor asks for asylum in Latvia

Covid-19 testing site
2021.08.16 09:45

People allergic to vaccines, pregnant woman to get free Covid-19 tests in Lithuania

Coronavirus testing site in Vilnius
2021.08.16 11:13

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 356 new cases, one death

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
2021.08.16 12:18

Lithuanian president, PM see 10-point popularity drop as Social Democrats top party ranking