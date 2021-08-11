News

2021.08.11 11:53

Washington backs Lithuania in diplomatic row with China

BNS2021.08.11 11:53
Beijing, China
Beijing, China / AP

The US Department of State has voiced support for Lithuania's moves to develop relations with Taiwan, as China has announced it is recalling its ambassador from Vilnius.

“We stand with our Ally Lithuania and condemn the People's Republic of China's recent retaliatory actions recalling their ambassador in Vilnius and demanding Lithuania recall its ambassador in Beijing. The U.S. supports our European partners as they develop ties with Taiwan,” Ned Price, spokesman for the US Department of State, posted on Twitter.

Read more: China recalls ambassador from Lithuania

On Tuesday, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, urging Lithuania to do the same.

China's Foreign Ministry says the move comes in response to plans in Lithuania to open a representation of Taiwan.

“Recently, the Lithuanian Government, in disregard of China's repeated representations and articulation of potential consequences, has announced its decision to allow the Taiwan authorities to open a ‘representative office’ under the name of ‘Taiwan’. The decision brazenly violates the spirit of the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania and severely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

Ned Price
Ned Price / AP

“The Chinese Government expresses its categorical opposition to this move. China has decided to recall its Ambassador to Lithuania and demanded the Lithuanian Government recall its Ambassador to China,” the statement reads.

China also warned Lithuania that “there is only one China in the world and the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China”, and urged Lithuania to “immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage”.

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it was informed about the decision to recall the Chinese ambassador.

“While regretting this move of China, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry takes this opportunity to reiterate that in line with the One-China principle Lithuania is determined to pursue mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan like many other countries in the European Union and the rest of the world do,” the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said.

Taiwan is expected to open an office in Lithuania separately from China as early as this summer. Lithuania also plans to open a commercial representation in Taiwan.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry also said earlier that Lithuania was interested in expanding ties with Taiwan in various fields, particularly economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Read more: Lithuania’s Taiwan turn: why all the fuss? – opinion

Beijing, China
Ned Price
Beijing, China
Beijing, China
Beijing, China
1 / 3AP
Ned Price
Ned Price
2 / 3AP
Beijing, China
Beijing, China
3 / 3AP
Beijing, China
Ned Price
Beijing, China
# News# Politics# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Rūdninkai migrant camp
59 min. ago

EC allocates €37m to help Lithuania deal with migrant influx

People with facemasks
1 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 576 new cases, two more deaths

Rūdninkai migrant camp
2 h ago

Unrest broke out at Rūdninkai migrant camp

Police detained 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament
2 h ago

Police detain 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament, 10 officers injured

Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
6
4 h ago

Fate of migrants in Belarus ‘uncertain’ following Lithuania’s returns policy

6
Rally outside the parliament turned violent
11
12 h ago

Protesters clash with police as rally outside Lithuanian parliament turns violent

11
Protest near Lithuania's border with Belarus in Medininkai.
19 h ago

While tightening asylum rules, Lithuania to keep fast-track route for Belarusian exiles

Protest rally outside the Lithuanian parliament against vaccination pass
5
20 h ago

Israeli, other embassies condemns use of Holocaust memory at anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius

5
Gabrielius Landsbergis
22 h ago

Lithuania has ‘preconditions’ for resuming dialogue with Belarus, minister says

A mobile testing site in Palanga
1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 517 new cases, two deaths

Rally outside the parliament turned violent
11
2021.08.11 00:11

Protesters clash with police as rally outside Lithuanian parliament turns violent

11
Protest rally outside the Lithuanian parliament against vaccination pass
5
2021.08.10 15:46

Israeli, other embassies condemns use of Holocaust memory at anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius

5
Police detained 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament
2021.08.11 09:23

Police detain 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament, 10 officers injured

Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
6
2021.08.11 08:00

Fate of migrants in Belarus ‘uncertain’ following Lithuania’s returns policy

6
Gabrielius Landsbergis
2021.08.10 13:26

Lithuania has ‘preconditions’ for resuming dialogue with Belarus, minister says

Protest near Lithuania's border with Belarus in Medininkai.
2021.08.10 16:38

While tightening asylum rules, Lithuania to keep fast-track route for Belarusian exiles

Rūdninkai migrant camp
2021.08.11 09:57

Unrest broke out at Rūdninkai migrant camp

People with facemasks
2021.08.11 10:38

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 576 new cases, two more deaths

Rūdninkai migrant camp
2021.08.11 11:13

EC allocates €37m to help Lithuania deal with migrant influx