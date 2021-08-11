Washington backs Lithuania in diplomatic row with China

The US Department of State has voiced support for Lithuania's moves to develop relations with Taiwan, as China has announced it is recalling its ambassador from Vilnius.

“We stand with our Ally Lithuania and condemn the People's Republic of China's recent retaliatory actions recalling their ambassador in Vilnius and demanding Lithuania recall its ambassador in Beijing. The U.S. supports our European partners as they develop ties with Taiwan,” Ned Price, spokesman for the US Department of State, posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, urging Lithuania to do the same.

China's Foreign Ministry says the move comes in response to plans in Lithuania to open a representation of Taiwan.

“Recently, the Lithuanian Government, in disregard of China's repeated representations and articulation of potential consequences, has announced its decision to allow the Taiwan authorities to open a ‘representative office’ under the name of ‘Taiwan’. The decision brazenly violates the spirit of the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania and severely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

“The Chinese Government expresses its categorical opposition to this move. China has decided to recall its Ambassador to Lithuania and demanded the Lithuanian Government recall its Ambassador to China,” the statement reads.

China also warned Lithuania that “there is only one China in the world and the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China”, and urged Lithuania to “immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage”.

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it was informed about the decision to recall the Chinese ambassador.

“While regretting this move of China, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry takes this opportunity to reiterate that in line with the One-China principle Lithuania is determined to pursue mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan like many other countries in the European Union and the rest of the world do,” the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said.

Taiwan is expected to open an office in Lithuania separately from China as early as this summer. Lithuania also plans to open a commercial representation in Taiwan.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry also said earlier that Lithuania was interested in expanding ties with Taiwan in various fields, particularly economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

