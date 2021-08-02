Travel update: Lithuania adds Italy, France to red list

Lithuania has updated its weekly travel restrictions, adding Italy and France to the red list.

Arrivals from countries on the red list must self-isolate for ten days and get tested for Covid-19 unless they have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 180 days or have been vaccinated.

Due to being moved to the yellow list, people coming from Austria, Estonia, Iceland, Norway and Thasos will also be required to get tested before departure and after arrival.

Meanwhile, Liechtenstein has been added to the list of green zone countries, which only required a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

The general rules for arrivals from abroad remain unchanged: those coming from countries listed as red and gray must get tested before their journey and to self-isolate for ten days on arrival.

Travellers arriving from yellow-zone countries are required to get tested before their trip and take a second test between days 3 and 5 after arrival. Testing can be done at a mobile testing site after registering online (1808.lt) or by phone (1808).

Those from green-zone countries are only required to have a pre-departure test.

These requirements do not apply to travellers who have a certificate that they have recovered from the coronavirus, valid for 180 days after the positive test result, and those who are fully vaccinated with at least 14 days after their second shot.

All travellers must also fill in a questionnaire before coming to Lithuania.

The full list of rules can be found on the website of the Health Ministry, as well as the government’s dedicated coronavirus website. The list of self-isolation rules can be found here.

Covid-19 testing at Vilnius Airport / E. Blaževič/LRT

– Countries classed red or grey

Ten-day self-isolation; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival).

Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Greece (including Crete, Rhode, Santorini, Corfu, Cephalonia, Zakynthos, but excluding Thasos), Spain (including Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Mallorca), Italy, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal (except Madeira), France (including Corsica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, and Réunion), Switzerland, all non-EU and non-EEA countries.

– Countries classed yellow

No self-isolation required; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival). A second test must be taken in Lithuania, between the third and the fifth day of the stay.

Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greek island of Thasos, Iceland, Croatia, Norway, Portugal's Madeira, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia, France (except Corsica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guiana, and), Portugal's Madeira, Finland, Sweden.

– Countries marked green

No self-isolation required. A Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival)

Bulgaria, Latvia, Poland, Liechtenstein, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Germany.