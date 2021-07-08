News

2021.07.08 17:37

Lithuania to start building barrier on border with Belarus this week, says minister

BNS2021.07.08 17:37
Concertina wire to be used at the border (associative image).
Concertina wire to be used at the border (associative image). / Shutterstock

Lithuania is due to start building barbed wire fencing on the border with Belarus, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas confirmed on Thursday.

“It will be launched most probably today or tomorrow, at the latest, but, of course, this would only be the beginning,” he told BNS. “The manufacturers have already been ordered to start [preparing] the wire in coils.”

“If we are instructed to cover the entire border [with Belarus], then it will certainly take some time [...] as each of the manufacturers produces five kilometers per day,” Anušauskas added.

Military representatives confirmed to BNS that the so-called concertina wire would be used for fencing.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas / E. Blaževič/LRT

This barrier would be marked accordingly and would act as a “stopping buffer”, preventing people from crossing until the arrival of border guards, according to Anušauskas.

Lithuania has been facing a spike in irregular migration in recent months, with Lithuanian officials calling it a hybrid attack organised by the Belarusian regime against Lithuania.

A total of 1,509 people have been detained in Lithuania after crossing the border from Belarus, marking a sharp increase from some 100 people detained annually over the past several years.

Concertina wire to be used at the border (associative image).
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Lithuanian border.
Concertina wire to be used at the border (associative image).
Concertina wire to be used at the border (associative image).
1 / 3Shutterstock
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
2 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Lithuanian border.
Lithuanian border.
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Concertina wire to be used at the border (associative image).
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Lithuanian border.
# News# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
2 h ago

Lithuania can count on Spanish solidarity in handling migration – PM Sánchez

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
8
4 h ago

Ukraine prime minister: we expect to join EU in 5 to 10 years – interview

8
Spain scrambles military jets in Lithuania, interrupting live conference at airbase 
5 h ago

Spain scrambles military jets in Lithuania, interrupting live conference at airbase

video
Russian flag.
6 h ago

Estonia says diplomat expulsion from Russia a provocation

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
6 h ago

More EU’s Frontex border guards to deploy to Lithuania

State Security Department, VSD
7 h ago

Overhaul in Lithuania's intelligence push out whistleblower, ‘disloyal’ officers

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 34 new cases

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
8 h ago

Spanish PM comes to Lithuania to discuss Russia, Belarus

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
9 h ago

Lithuania to ask Turkey for help returning migrants

A pride event in Hungary
8
9 h ago

Is Lithuania hypocritical for criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law?

8
Spain scrambles military jets in Lithuania, interrupting live conference at airbase 
2021.07.08 12:43

Spain scrambles military jets in Lithuania, interrupting live conference at airbase

video
A pride event in Hungary
8
2021.07.08 08:00

Is Lithuania hypocritical for criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law?

8
Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.07.08 08:15

Lithuania to ask Turkey for help returning migrants

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
2021.07.08 09:48

Spanish PM comes to Lithuania to discuss Russia, Belarus

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.07.08 11:24

More EU’s Frontex border guards to deploy to Lithuania

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.07.08 10:05

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 34 new cases

State Security Department, VSD
2021.07.08 10:05

Overhaul in Lithuania's intelligence push out whistleblower, ‘disloyal’ officers

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
8
2021.07.08 13:00

Ukraine prime minister: we expect to join EU in 5 to 10 years – interview

8
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
2021.07.08 15:24

Lithuania can count on Spanish solidarity in handling migration – PM Sánchez

Russian flag.
2021.07.08 11:48

Estonia says diplomat expulsion from Russia a provocation