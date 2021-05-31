News

2021.05.31 11:04

Nova Lituania triumphs at Lithuania's first national film awards

2021.05.31
Karolis Kaupinis at the National Lithuanian Film Awards
Karolis Kaupinis at the National Lithuanian Film Awards / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The first National Lithuanian Film Awards were handed out last Saturday, with nine trophies going to a black-and-white period drama directed by Karolis Kaupinis.

Nova Lituania, based on a true story of a geographer who conjured up a plan in the 1930s to relocate Lithuania to Madagascar, was nominated in 12 categories.

The film won the best director and best script awards for Kaupinis, as well as best feature film. Eglė Gabrėnaitė and Vaidotas Martinaitis were awarded as best supporting actors for their roles in Nova Lituania, which is available to stream on MUBI and zmonescinema.lt.

Animus Animalis was awarded in three categories, including best feature documentary.

Summer Survivors, a road movie directed by Marija Kavtaradzė, received the audience award.

The legendary Lithuanian cinematographer Algimantas Mikutėnas accepted a lifetime achievement award from Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

National Lithuanian Film Awards
National Lithuanian Film Awards / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The National Film Awards, which were held for the first time, were handed out in 20 categories.

The awards are organised by the Lithuanian Film Centre and LRT, in cooperation with the copyright associations LATGA and AGATA.

The Silver Crane is another major Lithuanian film award held since 2008. Nova Lituania received the best film Silver Crane last November as well.

# Society# Culture
