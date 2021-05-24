News

2021.05.24 13:39

Lithuania's ‘opportunity passport’ – how to access it

LRT.lt2021.05.24 13:39
Website for the opportunity passport
Website for the opportunity passport / E. Blaževič/LRT

As Lithuania rolls out its Covid-19 immunity certificate – the ‘opportunity passport’ – this week, the Economy Ministry has published instructions in English how to get it.

The opportunity pass allows people vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19 to access services and activities with fewer restrictions. A negative coronavirus test also allows to use the pass for one day.

The pass is accessible to Lithuania's citizens and residents who covered by national health insurance (PSD) and whose immunity or coronavirus test data are logged into the national healthcare registry e.sveikata.

You can go to gpasas.lt to download the pass. Detailed instructions on how to do it, in English, are available here.

Read more:
‘Opportunity passport’ comes into effect in Lithuania
How will Lithuania's ‘opportunity passport’ work – explainer

# News# Coronavirus
