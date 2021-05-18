Lithuania's The Roop discoteques to Eurovision final

Discoteque by Lithuania's The Roop is one of the ten performances to advance to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Having opened Tuesday's show, Lithuanians competed with 15 other songs, only 10 of which secured a place in Saturday's grand finale.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, and Ukraine were also picked to continue in the competition. Votes were cast by a jury and European televoters, although the exact results will not be released until after Saturday's event.

Speaking to Eurovision hosts from backstage after their performance, The Roop finally revealed the meaning of their iconic – and utterly impossible – hand gesture: the finger combinations form letters E and V, for Eurovision.

The Lithuanian delegation at the Green Room / LRT

The Roop won Lithuania's national Eurovision competition for the second time this year. They were to represent the country in 2020, but the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lithuania's best Eurovision result so far has been in 2006 when LT United won the sixth place with their tongue-in-cheek performance of We Are the Winners.