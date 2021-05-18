News

2021.05.19 01:18

Lithuania's The Roop discoteques to Eurovision final

LRT.lt2021.05.19 01:18
The Roop at Eurovision
The Roop at Eurovision / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Discoteque by Lithuania's The Roop is one of the ten performances to advance to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Having opened Tuesday's show, Lithuanians competed with 15 other songs, only 10 of which secured a place in Saturday's grand finale.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, and Ukraine were also picked to continue in the competition. Votes were cast by a jury and European televoters, although the exact results will not be released until after Saturday's event.

Speaking to Eurovision hosts from backstage after their performance, The Roop finally revealed the meaning of their iconic – and utterly impossible – hand gesture: the finger combinations form letters E and V, for Eurovision.

The Lithuanian delegation at the Green Room
The Lithuanian delegation at the Green Room / LRT

The Roop won Lithuania's national Eurovision competition for the second time this year. They were to represent the country in 2020, but the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lithuania's best Eurovision result so far has been in 2006 when LT United won the sixth place with their tongue-in-cheek performance of We Are the Winners.

Ilgai lauktas momentas išaušo: „The Roop“ užkūrė diskoteką Roterdamo scenoje
The Roop at Eurovision
The Roop at Eurovision's first semi-final
The Lithuanian delegation at the Green Room
The Roop at Eurovision
The Roop at Eurovision
1 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
The Roop at Eurovision's first semi-final
The Roop at Eurovision's first semi-final
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
The Lithuanian delegation at the Green Room
The Lithuanian delegation at the Green Room
3 / 3LRT
The Roop at Eurovision
The Roop at Eurovision's first semi-final
The Lithuanian delegation at the Green Room
# Society# Eurovision# Culture
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Opportunity pass holders will be able to visit indoor cafes and restaurants
8 h ago

Lithuania will accept vaccination certificates from foreign tourists as substitute for ‘opportunity pass’

Lithuania's Constitutional Court
12 h ago

Lithuania breaks deadlock to appoint top judge

The Roop rehearsal
6
12 h ago

Lithuania's The Roop to open Eurovision's first semi-final

6
Gitanas Nausėda
13 h ago

After addressing anti-LGBT rally, Lithuanian president fends off criticism

Woman with a rainbow umbrella at a pro-LGBT event in Vilnius (associative image)
14 h ago

Lithuania's LGBT community reports highest discrimination rate in EU – report

A man with a facemask in Vilnius
15 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 685 new cases, 10 deaths

Ramallah, Palestine (West Bank)
8
17 h ago

Palestinian envoy to Baltic states. Rockets from Gaza 'result of racist policy against Palestinians' – interview

8
Israeli Ambassador to Lithuania Yossef Levy.
11
17 h ago

Israeli ambassador to Lithuania. If we were brutal as claimed, there would be more dead in Gaza – interview

11
Alexander Lukashenko
17 h ago

Minsk seeks to extradite members of 'Lithuanian SS battalion' that never existed

Baltic Pride in Vilnius, 2019.
1 d ago

Foreign ambassadors issue statement against LGBT discrimination in Lithuania

The Roop rehearsal
6
2021.05.18 13:10

Lithuania's The Roop to open Eurovision's first semi-final

6
Opportunity pass holders will be able to visit indoor cafes and restaurants
2021.05.18 17:12

Lithuania will accept vaccination certificates from foreign tourists as substitute for ‘opportunity pass’

Woman with a rainbow umbrella at a pro-LGBT event in Vilnius (associative image)
2021.05.18 11:00

Lithuania's LGBT community reports highest discrimination rate in EU – report

Israeli Ambassador to Lithuania Yossef Levy.
11
2021.05.18 08:11

Israeli ambassador to Lithuania. If we were brutal as claimed, there would be more dead in Gaza – interview

11
Gitanas Nausėda
2021.05.18 12:01

After addressing anti-LGBT rally, Lithuanian president fends off criticism

Ramallah, Palestine (West Bank)
8
2021.05.18 08:11

Palestinian envoy to Baltic states. Rockets from Gaza 'result of racist policy against Palestinians' – interview

8
Alexander Lukashenko
2021.05.18 08:00

Minsk seeks to extradite members of 'Lithuanian SS battalion' that never existed

A man with a facemask in Vilnius
2021.05.18 10:09

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 685 new cases, 10 deaths

Lithuania's Constitutional Court
2021.05.18 13:22

Lithuania breaks deadlock to appoint top judge