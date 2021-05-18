Lithuania will accept vaccination certificates from foreign tourists as substitute for ‘opportunity pass’

As Lithuania is rolling out the so-called opportunity passport (galimybių pasas) next week, government officials say foreign tourists will be able to use hard copies of their vaccination certificates to access the same privileges.

“If you are not entered into Lithuania’s e-health system, there is no database available for obtaining the data required for the opportunity pass. Therefore paper documents will also be valid during the transitional period,” Deputy Economy Minister Vincas Jurgutis said during an event hosted by Lithuania's exports promoting agency Enterprise Lithuania.

“If a person arrives in Lithuania with a vaccination certificate, that certificate would be valid as an alternative to the opportunity passport and it would be sufficient at least during this period, while tourist flows are not too big,” he added.

Same as Lithuania’s residents, foreigners will be able to use more services after testing negative for Covid-19, but they will have to pay for the tests themselves.

According to the deputy minister, the process should become easier in the future with the European Union’s common solutions that would allow “coordination” between the systems of various member states.

The opportunity passport, Lithuania's version of a vaccination passport, will be available to people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, have recovered from it or tested negative for the virus.

The pass will allow holders to bypass some coronavirus quarantine restrictions and will be rolled out on May 24.