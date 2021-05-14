How will Lithuania's ‘opportunity passport’ work – explainer

On May 24, the Lithuanian government is rolling out the opportunity passport, a document allowing more freedoms to people with immunity from Covid-19 or a negative test. The Economy Ministry explains, who and how can qualify for the pass.

Linked to E.sveikata account

The opportunity passport (galimybių pasas) will be linked with Lithuania's electronic healthcare registry E.sveikata. It means that citizens and residents of the country who are covered by the compulsory health insurance (PSD) will be able to use it.

Moreover, information qualifying one for the pass – record of recovery from Covid-19, vaccination or a negative test result – need to be entered into E.sveikata by a healthcare worker.

Foreigners resident in Lithuania who have been issued a personal identification code from the Migration Department and had their testing or vaccination data entered into E.sveikata will be able to use the oppostunity pass as well.

Vaccination

People will be able to access their pass after getting vaccinated:

– one week after getting the second Pfizer/Biontech (Comirnaty) shot

– one week after the second Moderna shot

– four week after the (single) Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) shot

– four weeks after the first AstraZeneca (Vaxveria) shot. For the passport to remain valid, one must get vaccinated with the second jab within 12 weeks

Vaccination against Covid-19 / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Recovery from Covid-19

People will be able to use the opportunity passport after recovering from Covid-19, once their self-isolation period is over. It will be valid for no longer than 180 days after a positive PGR or antigen test result.

People under 16

Youngsters under 16 will not be issued the pass, but will be able to make use of its opportunities with an ID proving their age.

QR code valid for 7 days

The opportunity passport will be issued in a form of a downloadable QR code that will need to be renewed every seven days. It will be accessible via a special government-run website.

The pass will be a downloadable QR code / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Negative test results

People without immunity will be able to use a 24-hour opportunity passport issued after a negative coronavirus test result. The pass will be valid for 24 hours after taking the test, not getting the result, therefore, it is advisable to use quick antigen tests.

Antibody tests will not valid for the opportunity pass, however, since there are no guidelines what antibody count should be seen as sufficient, according to the Economy Ministry.

Opportunity pass is for use in Lithuania only

The pass will only give privileges in Lithuania and will not be used for travelling. The European green certificate will be rolled out for travelling in the EU. However, the conditions for the two will not necessarily be identical, according to the Economy Ministry.

Moreover, opportunity pass holders will still have to self-isolate after returning from abroad, unless they are vaccinated.

Opportunity passport holders will be able to be seated indoors / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Freedoms available to oppostunity pass holders:

– organise personal parties and events without limiting the number of attendees

– work from office

– visit indoor restaurants, cafes, bars, gambling venues

– be accommodated in hotels with people outside one's household

– attend events of more than 500 people

– visit people in detention facilities