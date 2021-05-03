News

2021.05.03 11:49

Some 1,000 Lithuanian troops served in Afghanistan, says defence minister

BNS2021.05.03 11:49
Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan
Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan / Ministry of Defence

Some 1,000 Lithuanian troops have served in Afghanistan since the start of the operation in 2001, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas told LRT RADIO on Monday.

Now, as NATO and US forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan, Lithuania also plans to withdraw its troops from the country by September 11, he added.

"Our troops [currently in Afghanistan], except for logistics officers and troops, have been training Afghanistan's special forces,” Anušauskas said. “Their withdrawal is scheduled to be fully completed by September 11 under the joint allied principles that we came together and we leave together.”

NATO made the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan following the decision of US President Joe Biden to end the presence of American troops in the country by September 11, 2021.

# News# Baltics and the World# Defence
