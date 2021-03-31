Vilnius to use Litexpo exhibition centre for mass vaccination

Vilnius is planning to turn the Litexpo exhibition hall into a mass Covid-19 vaccination site.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian capital's municipal council gave the green light for leasing the center's 4,700-square-meter exhibition hall.

“[We want] to sign a three-month lease with an option to extend it for another three months," said Vilma Lajauskaitė from Vilnius City Municipality.

The lease would cost the city an estimated 30,000 euros monthly, she added.

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius said that the city expects to receive larger vaccine quantities in late April or early May.

"We are getting ready for larger vaccine shipments which are likely to arrive in late April or early May," he said, adding that "daily vaccinations could increase to 15,000 in total".

Litexpo in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccination ‘back on track’ in Lithuania – official

The plan is to vaccinate around 6,000 people at the Litexpo centre daily, according to Karolis Vaitkevičius, the mayor's spokesman.

Currently, Covid-19 vaccines are administered at the capital's polyclinics and a vaccination centre set up in the municipality building on Konstitucijos Avenue.

In the future, the municipality plans to open another vaccination site in a youth education centre in Žirmūnai.

Official statistics show that almost 116,700 vaccine doses have been delivered to Vilnius so far received and 105,000 have been used.

Over 10 percent of the capital's population has received their first coronavirus vaccine shot and more than 5 percent has been given the second jab.

Read more: Lithuania draws red line on Russia's Sputnik V in European travel certificates