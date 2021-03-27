MO Museum delves into traumatic Vilnius past with two Polish art exhibitions

MO Museum in Vilnius has reopened after a two-month lockdown shutdown with two new Polish-influenced exhibitions, A Difficult Age. Szapocznikow – Wajda – Wróblewski.

The modern art exhibition features critically-acclaimed Polish artists, their experiences in the post-war period and their ties to Vilnius, according to a press release by the museum.

"We bring the body of works of the post-war generation of artists to Lithuania to allow the local audiences to discover how similar experiences have been interpreted through painting, film and sculpture,” Barbara Krzeska, Deputy Director of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, said in the press release.

A parallel exhibition, A Difficult Age. Vilnius, 1939–1949, explores the changes in architecture, culture, and city’s demographics brought by the Second World War.

“This exhibition is dedicated to Vilnius and its Polish residents, who faced expulsion and suffered through other painful events, which were left untold for so many years,” Giedrė Jankevičiūtė, curator at the Museum, said in the press release.

The exhibition has been co-financed by Poland’s Culture Ministry and coordinated through the partnership with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute in Warsaw.