Centre of Baltic Studies opens in Kyiv

A Center of Baltic Studies has been opened at Taras Shevchenko University in Kyiv during a ceremony on Friday.

The centre will focus on deepening students’ Lithuanian language skills and will also conduct research and implement projects related to the Baltic studies, Vytautas Magnus University said in a press release.

The Centre of Baltic Studies in Kyiv was established on the basis of a memorandum of cooperation signed by Vytautas Magnus University (VDU) in Kaunas, Lithuania and Taras Shevchenko University in the Ukrainian capital.

“Our university will continue to support the activities of the Centre of Baltic Studies, we help and will continue to help with the development of the programmes of studies and reference materials, will provide full assistance to scientists and researchers, and share relevant information related to the Baltic countries, culture or companies,” Juozas Augutis, rector of Vytautas Magnus University, said in a press release.

Taras Shevchenko University has been offering the Lithuanian language studies since 2019. In 2020, it launched a bachelor’s studies programme covering the Polish language and literature, as well as the English and Lithuanian languages.

Currently, some 30 students are studying the Lithuanian language at the university.