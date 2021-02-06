News

2021.02.06 22:48

The Roop's Discoteque picked to represent Lithuania at Eurovision

LRT.lt2021.02.06 22:48
The Roop
The Roop / E. Blaževič/LRT

“Let's discoteque right at my home, it is okay to dance alone.”

While we might be discotequing at home, The Roop is going to Rotterdam to represent Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest.

With douze points from both the jury and televoters, The Roop, led by Vaidotas Valiukevičius, triumphed in Lithuania's national final, again. In 2020, they also won the national competition. This time, though, the band will, hopefully, get to perform for Europe.

Eurovizija 2021. Finalas. The Roop – „Discoteque“

“It's a bit of a déjà vu. I want to thank everyone who voted, the jury and the audience. We're thankful and we will definitely continue to carry the Lithuanian flag,” Valiukevičius said after the results were announced.

The live event on Saturday night saw six performers and bands giving their songs a go in a studio without audience. All except The Roop made their way to the national final via two heats and last week's semifinal.

Last year's winners, The Roop, were given a spot in the top six. Still, they had to convince the jury and televoters that their new song, Discoteque, was as worthy as last year's hit On Fire.

The other finalists were:

Gebrasy, Where'd You Wanna Go?

Eurovizija 2021. Finalas. Gebrasy – „Where‘d You Wanna Go?“

Voldemars Petersons, Never Fall for You Again

Eurovizija 2021. Finalas. Voldemaras Petersonas – „Never Fall For You Again“

Titas and Benas, No

Eurovizija 2021. Finalas. Titas ir Benas – „No“

Evita Cololo, Be Paslapčių

Eurovizija 2021. Finalas. Evita Cololo – „Be paslapčių“

Martyna, Thank You Very Much

Eurovizija 2021. Finalas. Martyna Jezepčikaitė – „Thank You Very Much“

