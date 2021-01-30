Six songs continue race to represent Lithuania at Eurovision

The semifinal of Lithuania's national Eurovision selection, broadcast on Saturday night, saw five songs advance to the final round next week.
The sixth contender – Discotheque by last year's winner The Roop – has been given a spot in the national finals straight away.
The combined score from a five-judge panel and televoters selected five out of ten performers who competed in Saturday's show.
These are:
Gebrasy, Where'd You Wanna Go?
Martyna Jezepčikaitė, Thank You Very Much
Evita Cololo, Be paslapčių (No Secrets)
Voldemars Petersons, Never Fall For You Again
Titas and Benas, No
The Roop, Discoteque