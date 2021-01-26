British cellist Anton Lukoszevieze receives Lithuanian citizenship

Anton Lukoszevieze, a British cellist, composer and inter-disciplinary artist of Lithuanian descent, has been granted Lithuanian citizenship.

Lukoszevieze's grandparents were born in Lithuania and he is married to the artist Paulina Pukelytė, a Lithuanian citizen.

President Gitanas Nausėda granted the musician Lithuanian citizenship by way of exception on Monday, Jolanta Karpavičienė, the president's adviser, told reporters.

Nausėda met with Lukoszevieze via a video link last Friday to discuss “his integration into the Lithuanian society”, according to Karpavičienė.

The internationally renowned composer and performer has taken an active interest in Lithuanian music for more than 15 years. He collaborates with Lithuanian musical ensembles, performers and composers, includes their works in his concert programmes, and emphasises his Lithuanian ancestry while performing, the adviser said.

“The president took into consideration the fact that the performer supports and promotes the work of Lithuanian artists, and actively contributes to disseminating their works in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe,” she said.

Lukoszevieze applied for Lithuanian citizenship in December 2019.

This marks the first time that Nausėda, who assumed presidency in July 2019, has granted citizenship by way of exception.