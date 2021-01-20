Lithuania seeks 600,000 rapid tests from EC procurement

The European Commission (EC) should complete procurement procedures for rapid antigen tests in late January, the Lithuanian Health Ministry said.

Lithuania aims to purchase 600,000 tests as part of this procurement.

“Following the completion of public procurement procedures and the selection of suppliers, which, according to plans, will take place in late January, individual contracts for the purchase of these tests will be sent to member states for signing,” Lina Zimnickienė, an adviser to the press service of the ministry, told BNS.

The Commission had signed a framework contract with Abbott and Roche allowing the purchase of over 20 million rapid antigen tests for up to 100 million euros, financed by the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), she said.

From early 2021, these tests will be made available to member states, as part of the European Union’s (EU) strategy for Covid-19 testing.

According to the ministry’s representative, tests should be delivered to Lithuania and other member states in the first quarter of this year.

Zimnickienė said that the ministry had not yet been notified about the precise number of tests set aside for Lithuania. However, they will be distributed on the basis of data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) taking into account the number of healthcare workers in each country.

Lithuania has also decided to purchase rapid antigen tests independently. The National Public Health Surveillance Laboratory reported last week that its tender had drawn bids from 43 suppliers.

Three contracts for the purchase of these rapid antigen tests – a total of 300,000 – will be signed as part of this procurement process.