Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits another record with 3,934 new cases

Lithuania has recorded 3,934 new coronavirus cases and another 75 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office, Statistics Lithuania, reported on Wednesday morning.

This is the biggest daily increase so far. The previous record of 3,812 new cases was reported on December 24.

According to the statistics office, 33 of the deceased were women and 42 were men. Three patients were under 40.

The daily death toll is also among the highest so far. Seventy-eight coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Usually, the latest information on new coronavirus cases and deaths is released each morning at 9:30, but it came out later on Wednesday and lacked data on the number of recoveries and active cases, as well as how many tests were carried out in Lithuania over the last 24 hours.

Jūratė Petrauskienė, the head of Statistics Lithuania, told BNS she did not know the reason for that. “I don’t know, I cannot comment,” she said.

The office gets its data from the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) which reportedly came under a cyber attack on Tuesday. Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has suggested it may affect the release of latest coronavirus statistics.

A total of 138,219 people in Lithuania have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. So far, 1,422 people have died from Covid-19, and another 696 coronavirus-infected people have died of other causes.