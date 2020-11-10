People in Lithuania now able to register for Covid-19 test online

Lithuania’s Health Ministry has allowed people in the country to register for a Covid-19 test online and no longer only via the 1808 coronavirus phone hotline.

The ministry took the decision to ease the workload of the phone hotline, which experienced an increasing number of calls due to the rapidly growing number of new coronavirus cases.

The online form is available in Lithuanian at 1808.lt.

People are able to register for the free test if experiencing at least one symptom of the novel coronavirus – fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or a sudden loss or suppression of the sense of smell and taste.

Additional symptoms associated with the coronavirus include headaches, muscle pain, cold shivers, fatigue, vomiting, or diarrhea.



Read more: Quarantine likely to be extended, says Lithuanian health minister