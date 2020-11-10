Quarantine likely to be extended, says Lithuanian health minister

Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga expects the government to extend the quarantine, which began on November 7 and is set to last until November 29.

"The government will return to the issue in three weeks. I have little doubt that it will extend the quarantine. The question is what conditions will be set," he told reporters on Tuesday.

The minister said it was too early to say if the quarantine, in place in Lithuania since November 7, was yielding any results.

The minister said noticeable changes following quarantine took place in Raseiniai, western Lithuania, which saw spiking numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Veryga also said that the 1808 coronavirus is now able to meet demand and is responding to 96 percent of all phone calls. The government has also recently allowed people to register for Covid-19 test online, and has involved military personnel to support the country’s health officials.



Read more: Lithuanian healthcare system close to collapse, doctors warn

Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Wednesday, the cabinet is planning to adopt decisions to clarify certain quarantine restrictions, according to Veryga.



"One clarification is about the wearing of masks by children aged six and older, because misunderstandings have arisen in nurseries where some children are six years old already and others are not yet," he said.

The quarantine in Lithuania is set to last until November 29. The announced measures include the mandatory wearing of facemasks in public spaces for everyone aged six and above and a ban on all events and gatherings, except for high-performance sporting events without spectators.

Restaurants, bars and cafes are only allowed to deliver or serve food for take-away, and gyms, pools, SPA centers, museums, cinemas and theaters are closed.

Certain restrictions also apply to healthcare services, retail operations, schools and public transport.

Read more: Second nationwide quarantine comes into force in Lithuania