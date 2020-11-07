Second nationwide quarantine comes into force in Lithuania

The entire country has been put under a quarantine as of Saturday, putting restrictions on social life and economic activities in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Additional restrictions will be considered, unless the situation becomes more stable over the first week of the quarantine, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said on Friday.

Here is a reminder of some of the rules and recommendations that will be in effect until at least November 29:

– People are advised to avoid contacts outside their households. Private contacts should be limited to two households and up to 10 people.

– People must not congregate in public places in groups bigger than five people, unless they are members of the same household. Groups must maintain at least 2-metre distances and avoid physical contact.

– No more than 10 close family members are allowed to attend occasions like funerals and weddings.

– Moving around the country is allowed, but people are recommended to avoid unnecessary travel.

– Restaurants and cafes are only allowed to serve food to take away.

– No restrictions are imposed on supermarkets and pharmacies. Other retailers must manage client flows, maintaining 10 square metres per customer.

– Hairdressers, beauty salons and tattoo parlors are allowed to remain open, but are required to manage client flows.

– Gyms, swimming pools, SPA centres, museums, cinemas, and theaters will be closed.

– Sporting events are allowed without spectators.

– Nurseries and primary schools will remain open, while secondary schools must move at least 50 percent of their classes online. Colleges and universities must switch to remote teaching.

– Health care institutions must continue providing necessary care, while non-necessary treatments can be suspended to ensure resources for Covid-19 effort and essential care.

– Public transport may limit the number of passenger to ensure that at least 1-metre distance is maintained.

– Facemasks are mandatory in all public places, including on the street. Masks are not required for children under six, during exercise, and outside towns and villages where distances of at least 20 metres can be maintained.

– Hospital visits will not be allowed, except for family members visiting terminal patients, children under 14 and patients in maternity wards.

More information about coronavirus-related restrictions are available on the Lithuanian government's page.