2020.09.11 10:41

France's Tchad Regiment prepares for deployment to Lithuania

France's Tchad Regiment in Mulhouse
France's Tchad Regiment in Mulhouse

Some 200 troops from the French Tchad Regiment are deploying to Lithuania at the end of September to join the German-multinational NATO battalion.

Lithuania's Ambassador Nerijus Aleksiejūnas addressed the French troops in Mulhouse, eastern France, on Thursday.

“I came here to thank you and all French soldiers coming to Lithuania for your significant contribution to ensuring security of our region. The presence of French soldiers in Lithuania is a good example of NATO importance and a unique opportunity to reinforce military cooperation between Lithuania and France,” he said.

It is the first time that 200 soldiers of the Tchad Regiment will be deployed to Lithuania. Based at a former airbase close to Mulhouse, the 1,200-strong regiment is part of the Second Division of the French Army.

The multinational NATO battalions, the Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP), arrived in the Baltic states and Poland in 2017 following Russia's aggression in the region. French troops were first deployed to Lithuania in 2018.

France's Tchad Regiment in Mulhouse
Lithuania's Ambassador Nerijus Aleksiejūnas visited France's Tchad Regiment in Mulhouse
1 / 30Ludo Segers
2 / 30Ludo Segers
3 / 30Ludo Segers
4 / 30Ludo Segers
5 / 30Ludo Segers
6 / 30Ludo Segers
7 / 30Ludo Segers
8 / 30Ludo Segers
9 / 30Ludo Segers
10 / 30Ludo Segers
11 / 30Ludo Segers
12 / 30Ludo Segers
13 / 30Ludo Segers
14 / 30Ludo Segers
15 / 30Ludo Segers
16 / 30Ludo Segers
17 / 30Ludo Segers
18 / 30Ludo Segers
19 / 30Ludo Segers
20 / 30Ludo Segers
21 / 30Ludo Segers
22 / 30Ludo Segers
23 / 30Ludo Segers
24 / 30Ludo Segers
25 / 30Ludo Segers
26 / 30Ludo Segers
27 / 30Ludo Segers
28 / 30Ludo Segers
29 / 30Ludo Segers
30 / 30Ludo Segers
