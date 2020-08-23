Some 50,000 people to form human chain from Vilnius to Belarusian border

On Sunday, some 50,000 people in Lithuania plan to form a human chain from Vilnius to Medininkai on the border with Belarus to show solidarity with the country’s protesters.

Živilė Tiškevičiūtė, head of communication at Laisvės TV that's behind the campaign, said some 50,000 people plan to join the Freedom Way on August 23, on the anniversary of the Baltic Way.

In 1989, over a million people formed a human chain spanning Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to demand an end to the Soviet occupation.



The Freedom Way will stretch 32 kilometres from Cathedral Square in central Vilnius to Medininkai, a town close to the Belarusian border.

Also, an air balloon will take off from Cathedral Square and take a 15-metre long Belarusian flag into the sky.

The Freedom Way will then be followed by a concert and TV marathon in the courtyard of Medininkai Castle. A fundraiser will collect money for the BY Help organisation that has been helping injured, detained and persecuted Belarusians and their families since 2017.



"Freedom is not only a fundamental human right but also a nation's fundamental right. It’s also a daily commitment to defend it from any attempt on it by those who would replace freedom with darkness, oppression ands fear,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Thirty years ago Lithuania broke its shackles of oppression by forming the Baltic Way with its Latvian and Estonian brothers and showing the world that we are free and, first of all, free in our spirit,” he said.

“Today, time has come for our Belarusian brothers to say the dear word ‘Freedom’.”



