People in Belarus notice solidarity in Lithuania, says diplomat

Although those supporting the regime in Belarus see Lithuania as an alleged instigator of unrest, many people notice and are thankful for solidarity in the neighbouring country, Lithuanian diplomat Mindaugas Gabrėnas told LRT RADIO on Wednesday.

Gabrėnas, who was the second secretary in Lithuania’s embassy in Minsk and is now back in Vilnius, said “Lithuania is constantly being blamed” for the protests sweeping Belarus since the August 9 presidential election.

“Lithuania, as well as Poland and other EU countries, are constantly being blamed” for allegedly trying to “organise a coup”, according to Gabrėnas.



“Representatives of the opposition, as well as people with the white-red-white flags, of course, see Lithuania as an ally, a moral supporter,” he added. “The support initiatives in Lithuania, for example, the human chain event planned on August 23, are well known in Belarus.”

At the moment, the embassy has no information about any potentially detained Lithuanians in Belarus.

“I was in Minsk on [August] 9–11, and was caught up in the epicentre of the events, and [barely] avoided arrest and violence,” he said. “Absolutely everyone was being arrested on the streets.”

The Lithuanian, as well as the Polish, minorities have always been under increased scrutiny, according to Gabrėnas,

As the protests have escalated, minorities in Belarus are now being watched even more closely by the authorities, he said. This may be preventing many from making their opinions heard, according to Gabrėnas.

“Although on social media, [...] representatives of the Lithuanian community have been bravely speaking out about the situation in the country,” he added.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election, which saw the country’s long-time authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko declare victory. The opposition says the vote was rigged.



